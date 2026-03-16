DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction
DSG
58%
Chance of Winning
SUN
42%
T20
Kingsmead
Facts:
- With 70 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 101 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season and once again had a brilliant start to the campaign this year as they were unbeaten in the first two matches. In the last game they went head to head against Joburg Super Kings and were second best on the day as they lost the game by 28 runs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape remain the only side in the competition yet to bag a single win thus far. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 42%
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the two matches thus far Breetzke has scored 40 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In three matches Abell has scored 29 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Durban Super Giants News & Player List
Durban Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban Super Giants Team Form
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in three games thus far and are currently fourth on the table.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List
Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
David Bedingham
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form
Unlike last season Sunrisers Eastern Cape have struggled thus far as they have lost all three matches and are sixth on the table.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past against Durban Super Giants 4-1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won each of the last three matches.
Head to Head
Durban Super Giants: 01
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds
Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far. Both teams have failed to replicate their form from last campaign so far. Durban Super Giants have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain the only team in the tournament who are yet to bag a single win thus far. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have lost all three games and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sunrisers Eastern Cape have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
T20
Kingsmead, null
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter
Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century. With 70 runs, De Kock is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter
Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has had a decent start as with 101 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers
Chris Woakes to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler
Chris Woakes had a decent start to the campaign as he has been four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Durban Super Giants. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler
Marco Jansen did not bag a single wicket in the last game but he still bowled well as he conceded 25 runs. Jansen has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durban Super Giants
- Durban Super Giants to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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