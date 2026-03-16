DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction DSG 58 % Chance of Winning SUN 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban Super Giants take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 11th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 09:00 PM IST.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season and once again had a brilliant start to the campaign this year as they were unbeaten in the first two matches. In the last game they went head to head against Joburg Super Kings and were second best on the day as they lost the game by 28 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape remain the only side in the competition yet to bag a single win thus far. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 58%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 42%

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Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the two matches thus far Breetzke has scored 40 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In three matches Abell has scored 29 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in three games thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Unlike last season Sunrisers Eastern Cape have struggled thus far as they have lost all three matches and are sixth on the table.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past against Durban Super Giants 4-1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won each of the last three matches.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 01

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far. Both teams have failed to replicate their form from last campaign so far. Durban Super Giants have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain the only team in the tournament who are yet to bag a single win thus far. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have lost all three games and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sunrisers Eastern Cape have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Kingsmead, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century. With 70 runs, De Kock is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has had a decent start as with 101 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Chris Woakes had a decent start to the campaign as he has been four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Durban Super Giants. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen did not bag a single wicket in the last game but he still bowled well as he conceded 25 runs. Jansen has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.