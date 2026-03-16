788

DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction

DSG

58%

Chance of Winning

SUN

42%

Parimatch

1.71
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.64
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.65
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Kingsmead

Durban Super Giants take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 11th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 70 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
  • With 101 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season and once again had a brilliant start to the campaign this year as they were unbeaten in the first two matches. In the last game they went head to head against Joburg Super Kings and were second best on the day as they lost the game by 28 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape remain the only side in the competition yet to bag a single win thus far. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 42%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the two matches thus far Breetzke has scored 40 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In three matches Abell has scored 29 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants

1.79
Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Kane Williamson

Batter

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Dwaine Pretorius

All-rounder

Chris Woakes

All-rounder

Keshav Maharaj

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowler

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in three games thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann

Batter

Tom Abell

Batter

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Aiden Markram

All-rounder

David Bedingham

Wicket-keeper

Zak Crawley

Batter

Beyers Swanepoel

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

All-rounder

Liam Dawson

Bowler

Richard Gleeson

Bowler

Simon Harmer

Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Unlike last season Sunrisers Eastern Cape have struggled thus far as they have lost all three matches and are sixth on the table.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past against Durban Super Giants 4-1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won each of the last three matches.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 01

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far. Both teams have failed to replicate their form from last campaign so far. Durban Super Giants have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain the only team in the tournament who are yet to bag a single win thus far. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have lost all three games and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sunrisers Eastern Cape have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

T20

Kingsmead, null

Icon

Durban Super Giants

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.71
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.64
Bet Now!
Icon

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.25
Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century. With 70 runs, De Kock is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has had a decent start as with 101 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Chris Woakes had a decent start to the campaign as he has been four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Durban Super Giants. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen did not bag a single wicket in the last game but he still bowled well as he conceded 25 runs. Jansen has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Durban Super Giants

Even though Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past, they have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Durban Super Giants in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Durban Super Giants to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments