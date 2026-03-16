Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Match Prediction
JSK
61%
Chance of Winning
DSG
39%
South Africa
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- With 253 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.
- With 211 runs, Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning
Joburg Super Kings had struggled for consistency thus far. After a good start to the campaign, Joburg Super Kings had one win in the next six games. They have managed to turn things around with two wins in the last three games and are a win away from making the playoffs this season.
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far. Durban Super Giants have one win in nine matches and have already been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 39%
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Faf du Plessis has been sensational for Joburg Super Kings this season as he has scored 253 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 87 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the eight matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 94 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Joburg Super Kings News & Player List
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
All-rounder
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batter
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings have struggled for consistency thus far. They have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table.
Durban Super Giants News & Player List
Durban Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban Super Giants Team Form
Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far with one win in nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head
Joburg Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Durban Super Giants 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Joburg Super Kings won the game.
Head to Head
Joburg Super Kings: 04
Durban Super Giants: 02
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds
Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings
Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Even though Joburg Super Kings have struggled for consistency this season, they have managed to win two of the last three games and are now favourites to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have just one win in nine matches and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head this season and Joburg Super Kings won the match but it was Durban Super Giants who had a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants
South Africa
The Wanderers Stadium, null
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters
Devon Conway to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter
Devon Conway struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. Conway has been one of the most consistent batters for Joburg Super Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter
Kane Williamson was sensational in the last game against Paarl Royals as he scored 45 off 36 balls. With 211 runs thus far, Williamson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers
Lutho Sipamla to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler
Lutho Sipamla was brilliant in the last match against Paarl Royals as he bagged three wickets in the game. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been sensational so far this season. With 10 wickets so far, Ahmad is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Joburg Super Kings
- Joburg Super Kings to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Durban Super Giants to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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