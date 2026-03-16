Facts: With 253 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.

With 211 runs, Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings had struggled for consistency thus far. After a good start to the campaign, Joburg Super Kings had one win in the next six games. They have managed to turn things around with two wins in the last three games and are a win away from making the playoffs this season.

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far. Durban Super Giants have one win in nine matches and have already been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 61%

Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 39%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Faf du Plessis has been sensational for Joburg Super Kings this season as he has scored 253 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 87 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the eight matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 94 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants 2.12 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have struggled for consistency thus far. They have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far with one win in nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Durban Super Giants 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Joburg Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings: 04

Durban Super Giants: 02

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Even though Joburg Super Kings have struggled for consistency this season, they have managed to win two of the last three games and are now favourites to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have just one win in nine matches and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head this season and Joburg Super Kings won the match but it was Durban Super Giants who had a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants South Africa The Wanderers Stadium, null Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now! Durban's Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters

Devon Conway to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Devon Conway struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. Conway has been one of the most consistent batters for Joburg Super Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Kane Williamson was sensational in the last game against Paarl Royals as he scored 45 off 36 balls. With 211 runs thus far, Williamson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers

Lutho Sipamla to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Lutho Sipamla was brilliant in the last match against Paarl Royals as he bagged three wickets in the game. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been sensational so far this season. With 10 wickets so far, Ahmad is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Joburg Super Kings Joburg Super Kings to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)

Durban Super Giants to win - 2.28 (PariMatch) Joburg Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Durban Super Giants in the past and have already beaten them in the group stages this season which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Joburg Super Kings in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







