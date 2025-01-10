JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction
JOSK
55%
Chance of Winning
MICT
45%
T20
Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- With 377 runs, Leus du Plooy was the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the last campaign.
- With 530 runs, Ryan Rickelton was the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in the last campaign.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning
Joburg Super Kings would be hoping to replicate their form from last season as they made the playoffs last term. Joburg Super Kings had one win in the first seven matches but ended the group stages with two wins in three games and ended up fourth on the table. Joburg Super Kings were beaten by Durban Super Giants in the playoffs.
MI Cape Town have struggled to make an impact in the last two campaigns as on both occasions they ended up sixth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition. MI Cape Town were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%
- MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 45%
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Faf du Plessis closed out 2024 after a brilliant performance in Major League Cricket where he was the leading run scorer. Last season Du Plessis scored 239 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. Even though Rassie did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Even though the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Joburg Super Kings News & Player List
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, Doug Bracewell, Evan Jones, JP King, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway (Wk), Donovan Ferreira (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings did not have a good start last season but they ended the group stages with two wins in three games and made the playoffs last term.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games. This year they have got off to a great start as they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the opening game.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head to Head
Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town have similar records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Joburg Super Kings: 02
MI Cape Town: 02
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds
MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings
MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides struggled for consistency last season. Both sides managed three wins in the group stages and since Joburg Super Kings had a better NRR they made the playoffs last season. Joburg Super Kings only had one win in the first seven matches but they ended the campaign with two wins in the last three games and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand even though MI Cape Town ended up with a similar record last season as Joburg Super Kings but they ended up sixth on the table and were knocked out of the group stages. Both sides went head to head last season and MI Cape Town managed to have a 200 run opening stand which makes us believe MI Cape Town would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town
T20
Wanderers Stadium, null
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Batters
Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter
Leus du Plooy was the standout batsman for Joburg Super Kings last season as he was consistent and with 377 runs, he was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Ryan Rickelton is expected to return after missing in the opening game. Rickelton had an excellent campaign last season as he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana would be making his debut for Joburg Super Kings this season and we expect him to make an instant impact as he is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
MI Cape Town struggled in the bowling department last season, Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. We expect him to return in the starting eleven and lead the way which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Joburg Super Kings
- Joburg Super Kings to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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