JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction JOSK 55 % Chance of Winning MICT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Joburg Super Kings take on MI Cape Town in the fourth game of the 2025 SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 09:00 PM IST.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings would be hoping to replicate their form from last season as they made the playoffs last term. Joburg Super Kings had one win in the first seven matches but ended the group stages with two wins in three games and ended up fourth on the table. Joburg Super Kings were beaten by Durban Super Giants in the playoffs.

MI Cape Town have struggled to make an impact in the last two campaigns as on both occasions they ended up sixth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition. MI Cape Town were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%

MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 45%

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Faf du Plessis closed out 2024 after a brilliant performance in Major League Cricket where he was the leading run scorer. Last season Du Plessis scored 239 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. Even though Rassie did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town 1.90 Bet on Batery

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Even though the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, Doug Bracewell, Evan Jones, JP King, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway (Wk), Donovan Ferreira (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings did not have a good start last season but they ended the group stages with two wins in three games and made the playoffs last term.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games. This year they have got off to a great start as they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the opening game.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town have similar records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings: 02

MI Cape Town: 02

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings

MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides struggled for consistency last season. Both sides managed three wins in the group stages and since Joburg Super Kings had a better NRR they made the playoffs last season. Joburg Super Kings only had one win in the first seven matches but they ended the campaign with two wins in the last three games and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand even though MI Cape Town ended up with a similar record last season as Joburg Super Kings but they ended up sixth on the table and were knocked out of the group stages. Both sides went head to head last season and MI Cape Town managed to have a 200 run opening stand which makes us believe MI Cape Town would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town T20 Wanderers Stadium, null Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.78 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Leus du Plooy was the standout batsman for Joburg Super Kings last season as he was consistent and with 377 runs, he was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton is expected to return after missing in the opening game. Rickelton had an excellent campaign last season as he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana would be making his debut for Joburg Super Kings this season and we expect him to make an instant impact as he is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

MI Cape Town struggled in the bowling department last season, Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. We expect him to return in the starting eleven and lead the way which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.