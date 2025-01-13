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Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction

WFI

43%

Chance of Winning

OVO

57%

Parimatch

1.75
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Melbet

1.90
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Batery

1.80
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T20

Basin Reserve

Wellington take on Otago in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 146 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
  • With 120 runs, Dean Foxcroft is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

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Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington got off to a great start last season as they made the playoffs last term. This season they struggled to make an impact as in the opening game they lost against Northern Knights. After a win against Central Districts, Wellington lost the last game in the reverse fixture against Central Districts and are currently sixth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Otago struggled to make a mark last season but have turned things around this year as after a sloppy start they have won back to back matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Central Districts. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Wellington ’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Otago’ chances of winning - 57%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last two games Robinson has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter has got off to a great start this season as in two games thus far he has scored 60 with an average of 30. Even though Carter did not have a great game in the last innings, we believe Carter will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Wellington Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.86
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Otago Opening Partnership Under 18.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership Wellington

1.80
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Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Gareth Severin, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, James Hartshorn, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Muhammad Abbas, Liam Dudding, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Greenwood

Batter

Jesse Tashkoff

Batter

Nick Kelly

Batter

Tim Robinson

All-rounder

Tom Blundell

Wicket-keeper

Gareth Severin

Batter

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Peter Younghusband

All-rounder

Ian McPeake

Bowler

Logan van Beek

Bowler

Troy Johnson

Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season. This season they have two losses in three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips

Batter

Jamal Todd

Batter

Dean Foxcroft

Batter

Llew Johnson

All-rounder

Max Chu

Wicket-keeper

Leo Carter

Batter

Jake Gibson

All-rounder

Ben Lockrose

All-rounder

Andrew Hazeldine

Bowler

Matthew Bacon

Bowler

Mason Clarke

Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have been solid thus far, they head into this game after back to back wins and are at the top of the table.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 17-10. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Wellington won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Wellington: 17

Otago: 10

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago go head to head after both sides have contrasting starts to the campaign. Wellington have failed to replicate their form of last season which took them to playoffs as they have struggled for consistency thus far. With two losses in three games they are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Otago have had a solid campaign thus far. They have one win and one loss in the first three matches but since then Otago have registered back to back wins heading into this game and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Otago has dominated thus far, in three of the four matches Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago

T20

Basin Reserve, Wellington

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Wellington Firebirds

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2.04
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Otago Volts

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1.90
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1.80
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Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson has had a phenomenal start to the tournament as he has scored two half centuries in two games. With 146 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter

Dean Foxcroft has been the star performer for Otago this season with the ball and the ball. With 120 runs thus far, Foxcroft is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek continued his brilliant form in this campaign. He was solid once again in the last game against Central Districts. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine has been brilliant for Otago this season. Even though Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Otago

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago in the recent past. But this year Otago have been solid thus far as they head into this fixture after back to back wins. The bookmakers have sided with Otago in this game and we believe you should do the same as Otago would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Wellington to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
  • Otago to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
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