Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction WFI 43 % Chance of Winning OVO 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Wellington take on Otago in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 08:55 AM IST.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington got off to a great start last season as they made the playoffs last term. This season they struggled to make an impact as in the opening game they lost against Northern Knights. After a win against Central Districts, Wellington lost the last game in the reverse fixture against Central Districts and are currently sixth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Otago struggled to make a mark last season but have turned things around this year as after a sloppy start they have won back to back matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Central Districts. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 43%

Otago’ chances of winning - 57%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last two games Robinson has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter has got off to a great start this season as in two games thus far he has scored 60 with an average of 30. Even though Carter did not have a great game in the last innings, we believe Carter will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Wellington 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Gareth Severin, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, James Hartshorn, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Muhammad Abbas, Liam Dudding, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Greenwood Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Tim Robinson All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Gareth Severin Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ian McPeake Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Troy Johnson Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season. This season they have two losses in three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have been solid thus far, they head into this game after back to back wins and are at the top of the table.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 17-10. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Wellington won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Wellington: 17

Otago: 10

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago go head to head after both sides have contrasting starts to the campaign. Wellington have failed to replicate their form of last season which took them to playoffs as they have struggled for consistency thus far. With two losses in three games they are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Otago have had a solid campaign thus far. They have one win and one loss in the first three matches but since then Otago have registered back to back wins heading into this game and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Otago has dominated thus far, in three of the four matches Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson has had a phenomenal start to the tournament as he has scored two half centuries in two games. With 146 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter

Dean Foxcroft has been the star performer for Otago this season with the ball and the ball. With 120 runs thus far, Foxcroft is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek continued his brilliant form in this campaign. He was solid once again in the last game against Central Districts. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine has been brilliant for Otago this season. Even though Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.