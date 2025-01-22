Facts: Snehal Kauthankar needs 138 runs to cross 4000 runs in First Class cricket.

Sedezhalie Rupero is 115 runs away from 1500 runs in First Class cricket.

Goa vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Goa have had a perfect record in the Plate League so far, having qualified for the final with 5 wins in as many games. They started the campaign with a 9-wicket win over Manipur while three innings wins followed in their next three matches. Their closest match was against Nagaland that saw Goa win by 83 runs.

Nagaland, on the other hand, won three of their five group stage games. Their only loss was against table toppers Goa while their most recent match saw them draw against Mizoram after they had already qualified for the final. They finished second in the table with 23 points, 9 ahead of third-placed Mizoram.

Goa Chance of Winning - 85%

Nagaland Chance of Winning - 15%

Goa vs Nagaland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nagaland has scored over 300 runs in three of the four innings they have played in Sovima. Opener Dega Nischal has scored a century in each match while missing out on a fifty by just one run in the fourth inning. We’re backing the Nagaland batsman to go big at home once again and give the Goan bowlers a fight.

Alongside Nischal, we are also expecting Snehal Kauthankar to post a big score in the match. He has the highest individual score of the season in 314 runs while also smashing 250 in another game. He also posted the highest score - 75 - for Goa in the match against Nagaland.

Goa vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

The three matches played at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium so far this season have seen Nagaland win the toss in all games and bat first. They won all three matches and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions during the match days are ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 16 and 26 degrees celsius with a clear sky and rain staying away.

Goa vs Nagaland News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Deepraj Gaonkar, Rohan Kadam, Snehal Kauthankar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Keith Pinto, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Shubham Tari, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Mehta

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kadam Batter Rahul Mehta Allrounder Manthan Khutkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Samar Dubhashi Wicketkeeper Darshan Misal Allrounder Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar Allrounder Shubham Tari Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa are the most in-form team of the tournament. They won all five of their group stage matches and in dominating fashion. Their last loss came in the Elite Group last season against Gujarat.

Nagaland News & Player List

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Afzal Hussain, Chetan Bist, Dip Borah, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Dega Nischal, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Jagadeesha Suchith, Raja Swarnkar, Tahmeed Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Hem Chetri Batter Chetan Bist Wicketkeeper Rongsen Jonathan Allrounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Imliwati Lemtur Allrounder Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Raja Swarnkar Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland have won three in their last five matches. Their only loss in that period was against Goa in the group stage.

Goa vs Nagaland Head to Head

Nagaland has faced Goa twice in their history with the first time in 2020 and most recently this season in October 2024. The Northeast state has been second best on both occasions and are yet to register a win against Goa. The first match saw Goa win by 229 runs while Nagaland put up a fight last season but lost by 83 runs.

Head to Head

Goa: 2

Nagaland: 0

Draw: 0

Goa vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Spinners to rule the roost in Sivorim

The top three wicket-takers in the tournament are spinners and the match in Sivorim will see two of them in action - Jagadeesha Suchith and Darshan Misal. Sivorim has seen 90 wickets fall in 10 innings played at the venue and hence, we’re expecting the bowlers to shine in the final.

Team Goa’s captain, Darshan Misal, has taken 25 wickets in the tournament so far, 7 of which came against Nagaland. Jagadeesha Suchith’s record in the tournament is even more impressive. He has taken 37 wickets so far to lead the charts including 6 against Goa. Expect both of these bowlers to return with more than 5 wickets each.

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Goa vs Nagaland Top Batters

Snehal Kauthankar to be Goa’s top batsman

Goa’s top run scorer in the tournament is middle order batter Snehal Kauthankar. The 29-year-old has scored the highest individual score in a single match with 314 runs against Arunachal Pradesh. He has also scored 250 runs against Mizoram, highlighting his big-hitting capability. He averages 171 in the tournament, having scored 684 runs in 5 innings.

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’s top batsman

30-year-old Dega Nischal comes into the final on the back of three 50+ scores in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Nagaland. In the Plate League, he has scored 815 runs in 8 innings with five hundreds and one fifty. The opening batsman’s performances will be key to Nagaland’s fortunes in the match.

Goa vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s top bowler

Goa’s highest wicket taker in the tournament is Darshan Misal with 25 wickets in eight innings. One of the spinner’s two 5-wicket hauls came against Nagaland in the group stage. The spinner is expected to take advantage of the conditions that have helped Nagaland’s Jagadeesha Suchith in the group stage.

Jagadeesha Suchith to be Nagaland’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith is the tournament’s leading wicket taker with 37 wickets in 5 matches. He has returned with 5-wicket hauls in four out of the 9 innings he has bowled while taking two 4-wicket hauls as well. His last match against Goa saw him take 6 wickets across the 2 innings and he’ll be key if Nagaland harbour any hopes of causing an upset.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Goa Goa to Win - 1.14 (Parimatch)

Nagaland to Win - 5.80 (Parimatch) Goa have been head and shoulders above the rest of the teams in the division. Nagaland are playing at home, but it would take a miracle for them to win the match. The odds are heavily skewed in favour of Goa and we’re backing them to win the Plate League with a dominating win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





