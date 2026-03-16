Facts: With 201 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.

With 301 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Wellington Blaze Women faced an unexpected setback against Auckland Hearts Women prior to this fixture and their defeat was highly uncharacteristic of the reigning champions. The latter’s score of 150 was not a challenging score to chase down but the Wellington-based team struggled to make up any ground. Skipper and opener Amelia Kerr was the top scorer with 30 runs but no one who came after her was able to make an impact which resulted in them scoring a mere 119 runs before the innings came to an end, and the team lost by 45 runs.

Northern Brave Women had a relatively easy match against Canterbury Magicians Women and for once, things went swimmingly for the former. They were forced to field first but they made the most of it by limiting their rivals to a paltry score of 117, and it was a breeze from there. Opener Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 37 runs and Nensi Patel’s unbeaten 32 helped Northern Brave Women make it over the line with six wickets to spare.

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 58%

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 42%

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score under 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns have opened three of the last five matches for Wellington Blaze Women while Sophie Devine replaced the latter in the remaining two games. Either way, the team’s opening stands are ridiculously inconsistent which puts them in a bind going into the next match. In the previous five fixtures, the team had opening totals of 9, 104*, 12, 8 and 40 runs. They are not expected to last too long against Northern Brave Women’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

Even with a low average first innings score of 132 at Basin Reserve, the teams batting first have an equal record of two wins with the chasing teams in four matches so far this season. More often than not, the teams chose to bat first and opted to set the target three times. For the upcoming game as well, batting first is going to be the favorite option for the toss winners.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected at Wellington on match day with a 25% likelihood of rain. The temperature is predicted to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Jess Kerr All-rounder Hannah Darlington Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women’s winning streak was broken in the last match but they will certainly bounce back. Their batting, in particular, is their greatest strength.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Jesse Prasad Bowler Carol Agafili Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Marama Downes Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women were on a downward spiral before they turned things around in the last match and took another win. Their campaign will end with this fixture and they can expect a major pushback from their rivals.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women are much further ahead of Northern Brave Women in their head-to-head tally, having won 18 out of 25 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Wellington Blaze Women - 18

Northern Brave Women - 5

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Wellington Blaze Women @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns have the most inconsistent partnership and it either works wonders or falls apart miserably, evidenced by their stands of 9, 104* and 12 runs in Wellington Blaze Women’s last three games. Northern Brave Women’s openers, Chamari Athapaththu and Jess Watkin, have not had particularly noteworthy partnerships but they are more stable with opening totals of 19, 11 and 12 runs in the previous three matches. Since they are more consistent, the bookmakers rely on them to outdo Wellington Blaze Women’s first partnership.

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Amelia Kerr emerged as Wellington Blaze Women’s top batter in the last game versus Auckland Hearts Women where she scored 30 runs. She also has a massive lead over the other batters with 329 runs in nine innings. With an average of 65.80 in the tournament, she is expected to lead the way again.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match turned out as expected since Chamari Athapaththu was the leading batter for Northern Brave Women, having scored 37 runs. In the tournament so far, she is the team’s top run scorer with 219 runs in seven innings and an average of 31.28. She is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Auckland Hearts Women, Jess Kerr did not take any wickets but her spell was still quite economical as she achieved an economy rate of 5.75. She remains the team’s leading bowler with 13 wickets in nine innings and her average of 14.15 is still almost unaffected, making her the top pick for the next match.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu did not claim any wickets against Canterbury Magicians Women in the last match but she still stands as Northern Brave Women’s leading bowler with 13 wickets in seven innings. She has a brilliant average of 11.46 and will be expected to be their premier bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Paarl Royals Joburg Super Kings to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)

Paarl Royals to win - 1.75 (PariMatch) Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals dominated the game as they won the tie with six wickets to spare. The bookmakers have favoured Paarl Royals in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





