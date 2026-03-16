JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction JOSK 57 % Chance of Winning PRET 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Joburg Super Kings take on Pretoria Capitals in the tenth game of the 2025 SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 09:00 PM IST.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings were brilliant in the group stages last season and once again have made a positive start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side as Joburg Super Kings have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Durban Super Giants by 28 runs.

Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth and once again have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three matches. In the last match they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%

Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Faf du Plessis had a solid campaign last season as he scored 239 runs and was one of the top run scorers for his side. Even though Du Plessis did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a solid start to the tournament as with 96 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have one win in three matches thus far and are currently third on the table.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pretoria Capitals 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Joburg Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings: 02

Pretoria Capitals: 01

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings

Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting starts in this campaign. Joburg Super Kings are the only unbeaten team in this tournament as they have had a perfect start to the campaign. With two wins in two games they are currently second on the table. On the other hand Pretoria Capitals have one win in three games in the last match they beat defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pretoria Capitals openers have dominated thus far as they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Wanderers Stadium, null Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Leus du Plooy has once again had a solid start to the campaign as in the last game he scored 38 off 32 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Will Jacks had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 245 runs and was pretty consistent throughout the year. In the two matches thus far Jacks has scored 64 and 27 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy was once again brilliant in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With five wickets in two matches, Muthusamy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.