Facts: With 157 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.

With 243 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but have struggled ever since. Joburg Super Kings are winless in the last four matches and they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games in a row but the defending champions have managed to turn things around as they have won four games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 44%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 56%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 34 runs in four matches which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the seven matches Abell has scored 126 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Joburg Super Kings 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings had a great start as they won back to back games but are winless in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka





Predicted Playing XI





Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but managed to win the last four matches and are third on the table.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold a slight edge over Joburg Super Kings in this fixture 3-2. Both sides went head to head this season and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game.

Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings: 02

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 03

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape had contrasting starts to the campaign as Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost three games on the bounce but the defending champions have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings started the campaign with back to back wins but are winless in the last four matches. They head into this fixture after three straight defeats, both sides went head to head in the last game and Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the game but it was Joburg Super Kings who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again in this game as with 157 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram was brilliant in the last match against Joburg Super Kings as he scored 43. With 243 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Donovan Ferreira to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Donovan Ferreira did not have a good outing in the last match regardless where are going to back him as with five wickets he is one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged two wickets which takes his wicket count to six in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Eastern Cape Joburg Super Kings to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.77 (PariMatch) Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold a slight edge over Joburg Super Kings in this fixture they have already beaten them this season and have won four games on the bounce. The bookmakers have favoured Sunrisers Eastern Cape and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







