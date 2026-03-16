MICT (MI Cape Town) vs DSG (Durban Super Giants) Match Prediction MICT 58 % Chance of Winning DSG 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 MI Cape Town take on Durban Super Giants in the 21th game of the 2025 SA20 at Newlands, Cape Town. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 09:00 PM IST.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign after a disappointing campaign last season where they ended up sixth on the table. This season MI Cape Town have managed to bag three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. The last game against Durban Super Giants was called off due to rain.

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as Durban Super Giants have managed just one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 58%

Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%

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MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 135 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the seven matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 88 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in six games and are currently second on the table.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far as with one win in seven matches they are currently sixth on the table.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head

Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-0. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 00

Durban Super Giants: 04

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign and are currently at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after finishing sixth in the last two campaigns but have had a positive start to the tournament, with three wins in six games they are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Cape Town has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants T20 Newlands, null Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 228 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Quinton de Kock has been the stand out batter for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 43 off 30 balls and with 138 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.