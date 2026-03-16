MICT (MI Cape Town) vs DSG (Durban Super Giants) Match Prediction
MICT
58%
Chance of Winning
DSG
42%
T20
Newlands
Facts:
- With 228 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.
- With 138 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning
MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign after a disappointing campaign last season where they ended up sixth on the table. This season MI Cape Town have managed to bag three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. The last game against Durban Super Giants was called off due to rain.
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as Durban Super Giants have managed just one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 135 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the seven matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 88 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in six games and are currently second on the table.
Durban Super Giants News & Player List
Durban Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban Super Giants Team Form
Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far as with one win in seven matches they are currently sixth on the table.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head
Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-0. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
MI Cape Town: 00
Durban Super Giants: 04
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds
Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town
Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign and are currently at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after finishing sixth in the last two campaigns but have had a positive start to the tournament, with three wins in six games they are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Cape Town has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants
T20
Newlands, null
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters
Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 228 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter
Quinton de Kock has been the stand out batter for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 43 off 30 balls and with 138 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Cape Town
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Durban Super Giants to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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