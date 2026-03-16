MICT (MI Cape Town) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction MICT 45 % Chance of Winning JOSK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 MI Cape Town take on Joburg Super Kings in the 11th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 09:00 PM IST.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town struggled last season once again as they ended up sixth on the table but this year they have got off to a decent start as they have two wins in four games and are currently second on the table. They went head to head against Paarl Royals in the last match and Paarl Royals won the game with six wickets to spare.

Joburg Super Kings were brilliant in the group stages last season and once again have made a positive start to the campaign as they are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The last game against Pretoria Capitals was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 45%

Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Delano Potgieter has been one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town this season. So far this season he has scored 100 runs and has been unbeaten in three of the four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis had a solid campaign last season as he scored 239 runs and was one of the top run scorers for his side. Even though Du Plessis did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Joburg Super Kings 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town struggled last season but this season they have two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against MI Cape Town 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Joburg Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 02

Joburg Super Kings: 03

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign. MI Cape Towns have struggled in the last two campaigns but this season they have managed to bag two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have two wins in three matches. The last game against Pretoria Capitals was called off due to rain. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Joburg Super Kings won the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Joburg Super Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings T20 Kingsmead, null Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has got off to a great start this season. In the last game Rassie scored 91 off 64 balls. With 154 runs, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Leus du Plooy has once again had a solid start to the campaign as in the last game he scored 38 off 32 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for MI Cape Town last season. He missed the first game but since then he has taken four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.