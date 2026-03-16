MICT (MI Cape Town) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction MICT 57 % Chance of Winning PAA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 MI Cape Town take on Paarl Royals in the Qualifier-1 of the 2025 SA20 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 04 at 09:00 PM IST.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

After a disappointing campaign last season, MI Cape Town have dominated the group stages and have qualified for the playoffs this season as they ended up at the top of the table. MI Cape Town head into the playoffs after four straight wins, in the last game they beat Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs.

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won seven of the first eight matches but with players leaving for international commitments, Paarl Royals head into this game after back to back defeats. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 57%

Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 43%

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MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 212, in the last innings he scored 77 off 44 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 250 runs in seven matches with an average of 35.71. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign thus far as they head into this game after four wins on the bounce and ended up at the top of the table.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Sam Hain, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Joe Root, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Eshan Malinga, Dewan Marais, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have a solid campaign as they had seven wins in ten matches but have the last two matches and are currently second on the table.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

MI Cape Town hold a slight edge over Paarl Royals in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 04

Paarl Royals: 02

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town head into the playoffs in contrasting form. MI Cape Town has been the best team in the group stages as they ended the campaign with seven wins in ten matches and they ended the group stages with four wins on the bounce. On the other hand Paarl Royals were consistent as they won six of the first seven matches but they ended the group stages with back to back losses and ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams had one win but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Paarl Royals ended up with better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals T20 St George's Park, null Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 330 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius struggled in the last game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional thus far. With 323 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has had a brilliant season thus far, he was rested in the last match but is expected to return as with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Paarl Royals this season. With 14 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.