MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction
MICT
42%
Chance of Winning
PAA
58%
T20
Newlands
Facts:
- With 530 runs, Ryan Rickelton was the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in the last campaign.
- With 447 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in the last campaign.
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning
MI Cape Town have struggled to make an impact in the last two campaigns as on both occasions they were eventually knocked out of the competition in the group stages. In the opening game this season MI Cape Town beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape but in the last game they fell short against Joburg Super Kings.
Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year but struggled in the second half of the campaign but still ended up third on the table. This year they were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they won the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 58%
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. Even though Rassie did not have a great start to the campaign we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Miller would once again be a key figure this season, last year Miller scored 240 runs with an average of 30. In the opening game he scored an unbeaten 17 off 17 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games. In the opening game they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape but in the last match they fell short against Joburg Super Kings.
Paarl Royals News & Player List
Paarl Royals Player List
Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
Paarl Royals Team Form
Paarl Royals had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs. In the opening game this season they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Head to Head
MI Cape Town has dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
MI Cape Town: 03
Paarl Royals: 01
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds
Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town
MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. MI Cape Town struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Paarl Royals got off to a great start last season but struggled in the second half of the campaign but still managed to finish third on the table. This season MI dominated the opening game but in the last match they were beaten by Joburg Super Kings, in both games thus far MI Cape Town have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Paarl Royals will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals
T20
Newlands, null
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Batters
Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Ryan Rickelton is expected to return after missing in the opening game. Rickelton had an excellent campaign last season as he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Van Buuren to be Paarl Royals’ top batter
Mitchell Van Buuren had a solid campaign last season as he scored 221 runs with an average of 31.57. Van Buuren did not bat in the first game but we expect him to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
MI Cape Town struggled in the bowling department last season, Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. In the last game Rabada was sensational as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Paarl Royals
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Paarl Royals to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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