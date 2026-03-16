Facts: With 330 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.

With 225 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

After a disappointing campaign last season, MI Cape Town have dominated the group stages thus far as with six wins in nine matches they are currently at the top of the table. MI Cape Town head into this game after three wins in a row and have secured a top two spot on the points table.

Pretoria Capitals have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just two wins in nine matches. Pretoria Capitals head into this game after four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 63%

Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 37%

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MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 212, in the last match he scored 77 off 44 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Will Smeed has missed most of the games in this tournament. He returned to the starting eleven in the last game and scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI





Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign thus far as they head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c & wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jason Behrendorff, Wayne Parnell





Predicted Playing XI





Will Jacks Batter Steve Stolk Batter Will Smeed Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Marques Ackerman Batter Keagan Lion Cachet All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Thomas Stewart Rogers Bowler Lion Cachet Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have two wins in nine matches and are currently fifth on the table.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals have edged this fixture in the past against MI Cape Town 3-2. Both sides went head to head this season and MI Cape Town won the game.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 02

Pretoria Capitals: 03

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far as they have just two wins in the campaign and are currently fifth on the table. They have lost four of the last five matches and need a win to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. On the other hand MI Cape Town have dominated the groups stages as they have six wins in nine matches and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and MI Cape Town dominated the game from the start, they also managed to have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe MI Cape Town will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 330 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Will Jacks continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 39 off 22 balls against MI Cape Town. With 225 runs, Jacks is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has made an impact this season, in the last game he was once again exceptional as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy has made an impact this season, Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, Muthusamy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.