MICT (MI Cape Town) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction MICT 58 % Chance of Winning SUN 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 MI Cape Town take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 25th game of the 2025 SA20 at Newlands, Cape Town. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 29 at 09:00 PM IST.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign thus far after a disappointing campaign in the last two years, they have positioned themselves to make the playoffs this season. They are unbeaten in the last three matches, in the last game MI Cape Town beat Durban Super Giants with seven wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games in a row but have recovered as they have four wins in the last five matches. In the last game they were beaten by the Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 58%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 42%

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MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 135 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the eight matches Abell has scored 126 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have four wins in seven games and are currently second on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but managed to win four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-1. Both sides went head to head this season and MI Cape Town won the game.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 01

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had ups and down in this campaign but both teams are in contention to make the playoffs this season. Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three straight losses but since then they have registered four wins in the last five matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, MI Cape Town have managed to win four matches thus far and are currently second on the table, they are unbeaten in the last three games and a win in this game would confirm a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that only once in the last four matches, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have had a better opening stand which makes us believe MI Cape Town will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Newlands, null Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 252 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram struggled in the last match but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 243 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has made an impact this season, in the last game he had the best bowling figures and with six wickets thus far he is also the leading wicket taker for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been impressive thus far as in the last three matches he has bagged six wickets. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.