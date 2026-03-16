Facts: With 370 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.

With 334 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

We end this tournament as we started it as MI Cape Town take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape once again this season. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after a disappointing season in the last two seasons where they ended up sixth on the table. They have managed to turn things around and have made the finals this season after five straight wins which includes a demolition job against Paarl Royals in the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape struggled early on in this campaign but they head into this game after three wins on the bounce. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town ’ chances of winning - 56%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 44%

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MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 212, in the last innings he scored 77 off 44 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In 12 matches Abell has scored 146 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign thus far, MI Cape Town head into this game after five straight wins.

Sunrisers Eastern CapeNews & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but since then they have won seven of the last nine matches.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold a slight edge over MI Cape Town in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions MI Cape Town won the game.

Head to Head

MI Cape Town: 02

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town head into this penultimate game after both sides have had a strong run in this campaign heading into the finals. MI Cape Town struggled in the first two seasons as they ended up sixth on both occasions but this season they have showcased consistency which is clearly evident as they head into this game after five straight wins and would be hoping to end this campaign on a high. On the other hand, even though this hasn’t been a vintage campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape they still have managed to overcome the hurdles and make the finals for the third time in as many seasons. Both sides went head to head twice this year and on both occasions MI Cape Town dominated the game and in both matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe MI Cape Town will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 370 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram did not have much to do in the last game but he remained unbeaten against Paarl Royals. With 334 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Rashid Khan continued his brilliant form in the last game against Paarl Royals as he bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been impressive thus far, even though he struggled in the last game, Jansen has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.