Facts: With 279 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.

With 166 runs, Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they have been the most dominant team in the group stages so far. Paarl Royals head into this game after five straight wins and with six wins in seven matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Pretoria Capitals.

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far. They won the opening game this season but since then Durban Super Giants are winless in the last seven matches. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 59%

Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 41%

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Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root was brilliant in the last match against Pretoria Capitals as he scored 78 off 56 balls. So far this season Root has scored 279 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the eight matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 94 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have five wins in a row and are currently at the top of the table.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact thus far as with one win in eight matches they are currently sixth on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head

Durban Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Paarl Royals 3-2. Both sides went head to head this year and Paarl Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 02

Durban Super Giants: 03

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far and are at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. Durban Super Giants have struggled to make an impact so far as after winning the opening game of the campaign they have been winless thus far which includes five defeats in the last seven matches. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have dominated the group stages and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game with five wickets to spare. Paarl Royals openers have dominated games thus far and we believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and has been one of the most consistent batters this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Kane Williamson was sensational in the last game against MI Cape Town as he scored a half century. With 166 runs thus far, Williamson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Paarl Royals Paarl Royals to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)

Durban Super Giants to win - 2.14 (PariMatch) Paarl Royals have been dominant in the group stages thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game with five wickets to spare. The bookmakers have favoured Paarl Royals in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





