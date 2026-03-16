Facts: With 206 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.

With 92 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year and once again they have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the points table, two points shy of MI Cape Town who are at the top of the table. In the last match Paarl Royals beat Pretoria Capitals.

Much like their opponents, Joburg Super Kings were brilliant in the group stages last season, they got off to a great start as they won the first two matches since then they are winless in back to back games and were beaten by MI Cape Town in the last game. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 55%

Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. He was sensational in the last match as he scored 92. So far this season Root has scored 195 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 17 runs in three matches which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais







Predicted Playing XI









Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir







Predicted Playing XI









Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings had a great start as they won back to back games but they are winless in the last two matches and are currently third on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Paarl Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Joburg Super Kings 3-1. Both teams went head to head twice in the groups stages and Paarl Royals won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 03

Joburg Super Kings: 01

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign. Paarl Royals have dominated the groups stages thus far as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand Joburg Super Kings started the campaign with back to back wins and even though they lost the last match against MI Caper Town they are still third on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and Paarl Royals won on both occasions. Their openers have dominated the games thus far as Paarl Royals have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe Paarl Royals would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 Boland Park, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius struggled in the last match against Pretoria Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 206 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis has struggled for consistency but in the last match he scored a brilliant half century. With 92 runs thus far, Du Plessis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Donovan Ferreira to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Donovan Ferreira did not have a good outing in the last match regardless where are going to back him as with four wickets he is one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Paarl Royals Paarl Royals to win - 2.01 (PariMatch)

Joburg Super Kings to win - 1.80 (PariMatch) Paarl Royals have beaten Joburg Super Kings in three of the four matches. They have had a brilliant campaign thus far as Paarl Royals are second on the table. The bookmakers have favoured Joburg Super Kings in this match but we believe you should back Paarl Royals as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





