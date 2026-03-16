PAA (Paarl Royals) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction PAA 58 % Chance of Winning PRET 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Paarl Royals take on Pretoria Capitals in the 20th game of the 2025 SA20 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 04:30 PM IST.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they have been the most dominant team in the group stages thus far. Paarl Royals head into this game after four straight wins and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Durban Super Giants.

Unlike their opponents, Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far, they head into this game after back to back defeats and with one win in six matches, Pretoria Capitals are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 58%

Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has had a brilliant campaign thus far as in six matches Root has scored 201 runs with an average of 50.25. Root struggled to make an impact in the last outing but we still believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 115 runs in five matches. Even though Jacks struggled in the last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Paarl Royals have edged Pretoria Capitals in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 04

Pretoria Capitals: 02

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Pretoria Capitals have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have been consistent so far and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare and even though Pretoria Capitals had a better opening stand in the game, we expect Paarl Royals openers to dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Boland Park, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been incredible once again this season. In the last game he scored 25 off 13 balls and with 258 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled in the last match but that doesn;t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 145 runs, Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with five wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.