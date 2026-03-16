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PAA (Paarl Royals) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction

PAA

58%

Chance of Winning

PRET

42%

Parimatch

1.71
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Melbet

1.64
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Batery

1.70
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T20

Boland Park

Paarl Royals take on Pretoria Capitals in the 20th game of the 2025 SA20 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 04:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 258 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.
  • With 145 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.

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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they have been the most dominant team in the group stages thus far. Paarl Royals head into this game after four straight wins and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Durban Super Giants.

Unlike their opponents, Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far, they head into this game after back to back defeats and with one win in six matches, Pretoria Capitals are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has had a brilliant campaign thus far as in six matches Root has scored 201 runs with an average of 50.25. Root struggled to make an impact in the last outing but we still believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 115 runs in five matches. Even though Jacks struggled in the last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

1.87
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Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals

1.83
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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batter

Sam Hain

All-rounder

Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper

David Miller

Batter

Dayyaan Galiem

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

All-rounder

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter

Rilee Rossouw

Batter

Senuran Muthusamy

All-rounder

Kyle Verreynne

Wicket-keeper

Liam Livingstone

Batter

James Neesham

All-rounder

Steve Stolk

All-rounder

Kyle Simmonds

Bowler

Eathan Bosch

Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon

Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Paarl Royals have edged Pretoria Capitals in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 04

Pretoria Capitals: 02

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Pretoria Capitals have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have been consistent so far and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare and even though Pretoria Capitals had a better opening stand in the game, we expect Paarl Royals openers to dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals

T20

Boland Park, null

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Paarl Royals

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1.71
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1.64
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Pretoria Capitals

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2.15
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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been incredible once again this season. In the last game he scored 25 off 13 balls and with 258 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled in the last match but that doesn;t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 145 runs, Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with five wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals have dominated this fixture in the past as they have beaten Pretoria Capitals in four of the six matches. They have five wins in six matches this season which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Paarl Royals in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Paarl Royals to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
  • Pretoria Capitals to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
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