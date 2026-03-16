PAA (Paarl Royals) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction
PAA
58%
Chance of Winning
PRET
42%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- With 258 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.
- With 145 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning
Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they have been the most dominant team in the group stages thus far. Paarl Royals head into this game after four straight wins and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Durban Super Giants.
Unlike their opponents, Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far, they head into this game after back to back defeats and with one win in six matches, Pretoria Capitals are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Root has had a brilliant campaign thus far as in six matches Root has scored 201 runs with an average of 50.25. Root struggled to make an impact in the last outing but we still believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 115 runs in five matches. Even though Jacks struggled in the last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Paarl Royals News & Player List
Paarl Royals Player List
Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
Paarl Royals Team Form
Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Pretoria Capitals News & Player List
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Stolk
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head
Paarl Royals have edged Pretoria Capitals in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game.
Head to Head
Paarl Royals: 04
Pretoria Capitals: 02
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds
Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Pretoria Capitals have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have been consistent so far and with five wins in six matches, they are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare and even though Pretoria Capitals had a better opening stand in the game, we expect Paarl Royals openers to dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals
T20
Boland Park, null
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters
Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been incredible once again this season. In the last game he scored 25 off 13 balls and with 258 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled in the last match but that doesn;t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 145 runs, Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler
Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with five wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Paarl Royals
- Paarl Royals to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Pretoria Capitals to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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