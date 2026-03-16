Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match Prediction
PRET
42%
Chance of Winning
DSG
58%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- With 256 runs, Kyle Verreynne was the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the last campaign.
- With 447 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in the last campaign.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning
Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. They had one win in the last four games and once again struggled in the opening game this season as they lost the game against Durban Super Giants.
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they ended the group stages with seven wins in ten matches last year and were second on the table. They won the opening game against Pretoria by two runs. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 58%
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Kyle Verreynne was fabulous last season for Pretoria Capitals, he scored 256 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Verreynne did not have a great start to the campaign we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the opening game Breetzke scored 33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Pretoria Capitals News & Player List
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Stolk
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. They lost the opening game this season.
Durban Super Giants News & Player List
Durban Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban Super Giants Team Form
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches and once again they started with a win this term.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head
Durban Super Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pretoria Capitals 3-2. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Durban Super Giants won the match.
Head to Head
Pretoria Capitals: 02
Durban Super Giants: 03
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds
Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants
Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants dominated the group stages as they ended second on the table. They failed to replicate the form in the playoffs as they lost against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the finals last season. Both sides went head to head in the opening game this season and Durban Super Giants won the game. Pretoria Capitals had an opening stand of 154 in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants
T20
SuperSport Park, null
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters
Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter
Will Jacks had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 245 runs and was pretty consistent throughout the year. In the opening game Jacks scored 64 off 35 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter
Heinrich Klaasen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 447 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers
Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler
Senuran Muthusamy got off to a great start this season as he was the only bowler who excelled in the last match against Durban Super Giants. Muthusamy bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keshav Maharaj to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler
Keshav Maharaj had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/39. Last season with 15 wickets, Maharaj was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durban Super Giants
- Pretoria Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Durban Super Giants to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments