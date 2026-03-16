Facts: With 256 runs, Kyle Verreynne was the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the last campaign.

With 447 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in the last campaign.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. They had one win in the last four games and once again struggled in the opening game this season as they lost the game against Durban Super Giants.

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they ended the group stages with seven wins in ten matches last year and were second on the table. They won the opening game against Pretoria by two runs. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%

Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 58%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Verreynne was fabulous last season for Pretoria Capitals, he scored 256 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Verreynne did not have a great start to the campaign we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the opening game Breetzke scored 33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell







Predicted Playing XI









Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. They lost the opening game this season.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen







Predicted Playing XI









Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches and once again they started with a win this term.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head

Durban Super Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pretoria Capitals 3-2. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Durban Super Giants won the match.

Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals: 02

Durban Super Giants: 03

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants

Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants dominated the group stages as they ended second on the table. They failed to replicate the form in the playoffs as they lost against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the finals last season. Both sides went head to head in the opening game this season and Durban Super Giants won the game. Pretoria Capitals had an opening stand of 154 in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Will Jacks had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 245 runs and was pretty consistent throughout the year. In the opening game Jacks scored 64 off 35 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 447 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy got off to a great start this season as he was the only bowler who excelled in the last match against Durban Super Giants. Muthusamy bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keshav Maharaj to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Keshav Maharaj had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/39. Last season with 15 wickets, Maharaj was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Durban Super Giants Pretoria Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)

Durban Super Giants to win - 1.72 (PariMatch) Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals went head to head in the last match and it turned out to be a close game as Durban Super Giants won the match by two runs. The bookmakers have favoured Durban Super Giants once again and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





