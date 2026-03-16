PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction PRET 42 % Chance of Winning JOSK 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Pretoria Capitals take on Joburg Super Kings in the 24th game of the 2025 SA20 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 28 at 09:00 PM IST.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. With three games remaining, Pretoria Capitals need a perfect run in the final games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last match they were beaten by Paarl Royals.

Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but have struggled ever since. Joburg Super Kings have one win in the last five matches which came against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the last outing. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%

Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 58%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 171 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last match Jacks scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 34 runs in four matches which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings had a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have one win in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings have edged this fixture in the past against Pretoria Capitals 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals: 01

Joburg Super Kings: 02

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings

Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Pretoria Capitals have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and need a near perfect record in the final three games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start but have struggled in the last few matches as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games. A win in this fixture would see them move up to fourth spot on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in two of the last three matches Pretoria Capitals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SuperSport Park, null Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.72 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled in the last match but that doesn;t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Pretoria Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Devon Conway was sensational in the last match as he scored 76 off 56 balls and was the top scorer in the game. With 192 runs, Conway is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hardus Viljoen to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Hardus Viljoen impact this season has been pretty evident, in the last game he bagged four wickets and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.