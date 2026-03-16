PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction
PRET
42%
Chance of Winning
JOSK
58%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- With 171 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.
- With 192 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning
Pretoria Capitals have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. With three games remaining, Pretoria Capitals need a perfect run in the final games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last match they were beaten by Paarl Royals.
Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but have struggled ever since. Joburg Super Kings have one win in the last five matches which came against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the last outing. As per our calculations, Joburg Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 58%
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 171 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last match Jacks scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 34 runs in four matches which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Pretoria Capitals News & Player List
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Stolk
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Joburg Super Kings News & Player List
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
All-rounder
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batter
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings had a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have one win in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head
Joburg Super Kings have edged this fixture in the past against Pretoria Capitals 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Pretoria Capitals: 01
Joburg Super Kings: 02
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds
Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Joburg Super Kings
Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Pretoria Capitals have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and need a near perfect record in the final three games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start but have struggled in the last few matches as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games. A win in this fixture would see them move up to fourth spot on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in two of the last three matches Pretoria Capitals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
T20
SuperSport Park, null
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled in the last match but that doesn;t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Pretoria Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Devon Conway to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter
Devon Conway was sensational in the last match as he scored 76 off 56 balls and was the top scorer in the game. With 192 runs, Conway is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers
Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler
Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hardus Viljoen to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler
Hardus Viljoen impact this season has been pretty evident, in the last game he bagged four wickets and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Joburg Super Kings
- Pretoria Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Joburg Super Kings to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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