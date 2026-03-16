Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction
PRET
31%
Chance of Winning
MICT
69%
National teams
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- With 186 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.
- With 300 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning
Pretoria Capitals have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just two wins in eight matches. Pretoria Capitals are a point behind Joburg Super Kings who currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game Pretoria Capitals went head to head against Joburg Super Kings and won the game.
After a disappointing campaign last season, MI Cape Town have managed to turn things around this season as they become the second team to qualify for the playoffs this season. In the last match they beat defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 39%
- MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 61%
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Will Jacks has had a solid campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Jacks did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 135 runs in eight matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Pretoria Capitals News & Player List
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Stolk
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign thus far as they are second on the table and have qualified for a playoff spot this season.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Head to Head
Pretoria Capitals have edged this fixture in the past against MI Cape Town 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Pretoria Capitals: 03
MI Cape Town: 01
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds
MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far as they have just two wins in the campaign and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Joburg Super Kings and are one point shy of the final playoff spot heading into this game. On the other hand MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign so far, they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the last game and sealed a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the last two matches MI Cape Town have managed to have an opening stand of 75 and 110 which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town
National teams
SuperSport Park, null
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Top Batters
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 300 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers
Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler
Senuran Muthusamy has made an impact this season, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far, Muthusamy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has made an impact this season, in the last game he was once again exceptional even though he bagged just one wicket. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Cape Town
- Capitals to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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