Facts: With 186 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.

With 300 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just two wins in eight matches. Pretoria Capitals are a point behind Joburg Super Kings who currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game Pretoria Capitals went head to head against Joburg Super Kings and won the game.

After a disappointing campaign last season, MI Cape Town have managed to turn things around this season as they become the second team to qualify for the playoffs this season. In the last match they beat defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 39%

MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 61%

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Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Jacks has had a solid campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Jacks did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. So far this season Hendricks has scored 135 runs in eight matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI





Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign thus far as they are second on the table and have qualified for a playoff spot this season.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals have edged this fixture in the past against MI Cape Town 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals: 03

MI Cape Town: 01

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Pretoria Capitals have struggled for consistency thus far as they have just two wins in the campaign and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Joburg Super Kings and are one point shy of the final playoff spot heading into this game. On the other hand MI Cape Town have had a solid campaign so far, they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the last game and sealed a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the last two matches MI Cape Town have managed to have an opening stand of 75 and 110 which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been sensational for MI Cape Town so far as he has been consistent and with 300 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy has made an impact this season, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far, Muthusamy is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has made an impact this season, in the last game he was once again exceptional even though he bagged just one wicket. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI Cape Town Capitals to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)

MI Cape Town to win - 1.63 (PariMatch) Even though Pretoria Capitals have dominated this fixture in the past, MI Cape Town have been dominant in the group stages as they have already sealed a playoff spot. The bookmakers have favoured MI Cape Town in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Pretoria Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





