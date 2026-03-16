PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction PRET 45 % Chance of Winning PAA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Pretoria Capitals take on Paarl Royals in the 12th game of the 2025 SA20 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 04:30 PM IST.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth and once again have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently third on the table. Pretoria Capitals have been unfortunate as two of the four matches have been called off due to rain.

Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year and once again they have been brilliant thus far this year as Paarl Royals have two wins in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat MI Cape Town with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 45%

Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 96 runs in three matches. Even though Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. In three games thus far Root has scored 103 runs with an average of 51.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have one win in four matches thus far and are currently third on the table.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a solid start to the campaign as they won the two of the three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Paarl Royals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pretoria Capitals 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Paarl Royals have won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals: 02

Paarl Royals: 03

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals head into this campaign after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign thus far. Both sides have one loss so far and are currently third and fourth on the table. Pretoria Capitals did not have a great start as they lost against Durban Super Giants in the opening game. But with two games called off they are unbeaten in the next three matches. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have two wins in three games in the last match they beat MI Cape Town with six wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches Paarl Royals have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals T20 SuperSport Park, null Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Batters

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Will Jacks did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 15 but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 106 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in the last game he scored 83 off 52 balls. With 206 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy has been phenomenal thus far as he has been pretty consistent and in two games so far, Muthusamy has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.