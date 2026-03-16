Facts: With 105 runs, Marco Jansen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

With 91 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the first three matches this season but managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Durban Super Giants and registered their first win of the season.

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season and once again had a decent start to the campaign but have struggled in the last few games. They head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%

Durban Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the first three matches Abell has scored 29 runs and even though he scored fifty in the last game we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the three innings thus far Breetzke has scored 61 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka







Predicted Playing XI









Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Unlike last season Sunrisers Eastern Cape have struggled thus far as they have one win in four games and are currently sixth on the table.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen







Predicted Playing XI









Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in four games thus far and are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past against Durban Super Giants 5-1. Both sides went head to head in the last match and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 05

Durban Super Giants: 01

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far. Both teams have failed to replicate their form from last campaign and are currently outside the playoff spots. Durban Super Giants have one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost the first three games but managed to turn things around in the last match against Durban Super Giants. Even though Durban Super Giants lost the match they managed to have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Durban Super Giants would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants South Africa St George's Park, null Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.805 Bet Now! Durban's Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has scored 101 runs thus far and even though he did not score well in the last game we are going to back him which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign but has fared well in the last two matches. With 91 runs thus far, De Kock is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Richard Gleeson has had a sensational start to the campaign in the last game he bagged two wickets. With six wickets thus far, Gleeson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures in the match. With six wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Eastern Cape Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)

Durban Super Giants to win - 1.77 (PariMatch) Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past, they had a dismal start to the campaign regardless they beat Durban Super Giants this season. The bookmakers have sided with Durban Super Giants in this game but we believe you should back Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





