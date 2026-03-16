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SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction

SUN

55%

Chance of Winning

JOSK

45%

Parimatch

1.82
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Melbet

1.78
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Batery

1.80
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T20

St George's Park

Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Joburg Super Kings in the 19th game of the 2025 SA20 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 24 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 200 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.
  • With 143 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in this campaign.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games in a row and struggled to make an impact but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and with 15 points, they are currently third on the table.

Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start to the campaign as they won the first two matches and but have struggled since. Joburg Super Kings are winless in the last three matches which includes back to back losses and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the six matches Abell has scored 103 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 17 runs in three matches which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5

1.86
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Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Joburg Super Kings

1.67
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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann

Batter

Tom Abell

Batter

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Aiden Markram

All-rounder

David Bedingham

Wicket-keeper

Zak Crawley

Batter

Beyers Swanepoel

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

All-rounder

Liam Dawson

Bowler

Richard Gleeson

Bowler

Simon Harmer

Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but managed to win the last three games and are third on the table.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis

Batter

Leus du Plooy

Batter

Devon Conway

Batter

Wihan Lubbe

All-rounder

Jonny Bairstow

Wicket-keeper

Donovan Ferreira

Batter

David Wiese

All-rounder

Evan Jones

All-rounder

Lutho Sipamla

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi

Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings had a great start as they won back to back games but are winless in the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a similar record in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season, the first game called off due to bad weather and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the second game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 02

Joburg Super Kings: 02

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape had contrasting starts to the campaign as Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost three games on the bounce but the defending champions have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings started the campaign with back to back wins but are winless in the last three games. They head into this fixture after back to back losses and are currently fourth on the table. Even though Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won three games on the bounce, only once in the last four matches they have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Joburg Super Kings would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings

T20

St George's Park, null

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape

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1.82
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1.78
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Joburg Super Kings

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2.03
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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram was brilliant in the last match against Pretoria Capitals as he scored a half century. With 200 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow struggled in the opening games but in the last match he scored a brilliant half century and with 143 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen had a stunning game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets and took his team over the line. With ten wickets thus far, Jansen is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Donovan Ferreira to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Donovan Ferreira did not have a good outing in the last match regardless where are going to back him as with five wickets he is one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have similar records in this fixture. Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this game after three wins in a row which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this match and you should do the same as Sunrisers Eastern Cape would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.82 (PariMatch)
  • Joburg Super Kings to win - 2.03 (PariMatch)
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