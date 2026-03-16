SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction SUN 55 % Chance of Winning JOSK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the 2025 SA20 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 05 at 09:00 PM IST.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games in a row but did recover as they won five of the last seven matches and made the playoffs once again this season. In the last game they went head to head against Paarl Royals and won the game by 48 runs.

Joburg Super Kings had struggled for consistency thus far. They ended the group stages with just four wins but still made the playoffs on the final day. In the last game they went head to head against Durban Super Giants and lost the game. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%

Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In ten matches Abell has scored 136 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis has been sensational for Joburg Super Kings this season as he has scored 267 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe will score well in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Joburg Super Kings 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but since then they have won five of the last seven matches and were third on the table.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have struggled for consistency thus far. They have won two matches in the last eight games and ended up fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 03

Joburg Super Kings: 03

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into the playoffs after both sides had ups and downs in the group stages. Joburg Super Kings got off to a great start as they won the first two matches but since then they struggled as they only had two wins in the last eight matches and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three straight defeats but ended the group stages on a high and finished third on the table. Both sides went head to head twice this season and they managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Joburg Super Kings had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SuperSport Park, null Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram struggled in the last match but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 261 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Devon Conway had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 21 and was the second highest run scorer in the game. Conway has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been impressive thus far, in the last game against Paarl Royals he bagged three wickets and with 15 wickets, Jansen is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lutho Sipamla to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Lutho Sipamla was brilliant in the last match as he had bowling figures of 1/24 in the game. With 12 wickets thus far, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.