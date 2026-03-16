Facts: With 253 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

With 320 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games in a row but did recover as they went on a winning run of four games. Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this game after back to back defeats and a win in this fixture would confirm a playoff spot this season.

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they have been the most dominant team in the group stages so far. Paarl Royals head into this game after six wins in seven matches. In the last game they lost against Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 57%

Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In nine matches Abell has scored 127 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 215 runs in six matches with an average of 35.83. In the last game he scored 28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but since then they have won four of the last six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Sam Hain, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Joe Root, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Eshan Malinga, Dewan Marais, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have six wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold a slight edge over Paarl Royals in this fixture 3-2. Both sides went head to head this season and Paarl Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 03

Paarl Royals: 02

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign in contrasting form. The defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape struggled at the start of the campaign as they lost each of the first three fixtures. Since then they have won four of the last six matches and need a win to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have been the most consistent team in this tournament. They have won six of the last seven matches and have qualified for the playoffs this season, they are also guaranteed to end up in the top two spots on the points table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals dominated the game as they won the tie with nine wickets to spare. Paarl Royals had an opening partnership of 132 runs in this game which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals South Africa St George's Park, null Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram struggled in the last match but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 253 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been exceptional once again this season, even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been impressive thus far as in the last four matches he has bagged six wickets. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he bowled well against Joburg Super Kings. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Eastern Cape Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)

Paarl Royals to win - 2.13 (PariMatch) Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game. At home, Sunrisers Eastern Cape has won back to back games which is probably why the bookmakers have backed them and you should do the same as Sunrisers Eastern Cape would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





