Facts: With 323 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

With 338 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first three games but managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with five wins in seven matches and made the playoffs. They went head to head against Joburg Super Kings in the playoffs and won the game by 32 runs.

Paarl Royals have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won seven of the first eight matches but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. They head into this game after three straight defeats. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 58%

Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In 11 matches Abell has scored 146 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 252 runs in eight matches with an average of 31.50. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Hermann will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1.99 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but since then they have won six of the last eight matches.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Sam Hain, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Joe Root, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Eshan Malinga, Dewan Marais, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a solid campaign as they had seven wins in ten matches but they head into this game after three straight defeats.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold a slight edge over Paarl Royals in this fixture 4-2. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

Paarl Royals: 02

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to have a better opening partnership than Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into the playoffs in contrasting form. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they have six wins in the last eight matches and are one step away from making the playoffs once again. On the other hand Paarl Royals has struggled since Joe Root’s unavailability as they have lost three games in a row and in all three matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. Both sides went head to head in the last game of the group stages and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals T20 SuperSport Park, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.14 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Aiden Markram was sensational in the last game as he scored 62 off 40 balls against Joburg Super Kings. With 323 runs thus far, Markram is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius struggled in the last game against MI Cape Town but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional thus far. With 338 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been impressive thus far, Even though he struggled in the last game, Jansen has bagged 16 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Paarl Royals this season. With 14 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Eastern Cape Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)

Paarl Royals to win - 2.13 (PariMatch) Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. Paarl Royals have lost three games in a row which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and you should do the same as they would make the finals once again this season. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





