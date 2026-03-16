Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction
SUN
55%
Chance of Winning
PRET
45%
T20
St George's Park
Facts:
- With 132 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.
- With 138 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the first three matches but have managed to turn things around as they have one back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.
Much like their opponents, Pretoria Capitals have had a difficult start to the campaign as they have one win in five matches. Two of the five matches were called off due to rain and with nine points thus far they are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the five matches Abell has scored 97 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 115 runs in four innings. Even though Jacks did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List
Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
David Bedingham
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form
Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but managed to win back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.
Pretoria Capitals News & Player List
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Stolk
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head
Pretoria Capitals have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Pretoria Capitals won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 02
Pretoria Capitals: 04
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds
Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far and a win for either side would give them a big boost for the remainder of the season. Pretoria Capitals have just one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the first three games but managed to turn things around and won back to back games and are fourth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Pretoria Capitals dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals
T20
St George's Park, null
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters
Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter
Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has scored 132 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been brilliant thus far, in the last game he scored 42 off 29 balls. With 138 runs so far, Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers
Richard Gleeson to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler
Richard Gleeson has had a sensational start to the campaign in the last game he bagged two wickets. With eight wickets thus far, Gleeson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler
Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)
- Pretoria Capitals to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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