Facts: With 132 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this campaign.

With 138 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Pretoria Capitals in this campaign.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they had a dismal start to the campaign. Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the first three matches but have managed to turn things around as they have one back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Pretoria Capitals have had a difficult start to the campaign as they have one win in five matches. Two of the five matches were called off due to rain and with nine points thus far they are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%

Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the five matches Abell has scored 97 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks has had a solid start to the tournament as he has scored 115 runs in four innings. Even though Jacks did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI





Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started their title defence with three defeats on the bounce but managed to win back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell





Predicted Playing XI





Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have struggled thus far as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Pretoria Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 02

Pretoria Capitals: 04

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far and a win for either side would give them a big boost for the remainder of the season. Pretoria Capitals have just one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the first three games but managed to turn things around and won back to back games and are fourth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Pretoria Capitals dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals T20 St George's Park, null Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far. Aiden Markram has scored 132 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been brilliant thus far, in the last game he scored 42 off 29 balls. With 138 runs so far, Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Richard Gleeson to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Richard Gleeson has had a sensational start to the campaign in the last game he bagged two wickets. With eight wickets thus far, Gleeson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Eastern Cape Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)

Pretoria Capitals to win - 1.93 (PariMatch) Pretoria Capitals have had an upper hand against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the past but they have struggled to make an impact thus far. Even though Pretoria Capitals won the last game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the bookmakers are sitting on an edge but we believe Sunrisers Eastern Cape will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





