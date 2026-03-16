Facts: Central Zone Women's captain Nuzhat Parween was the only one of four players to cross a 300-run mark in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy last month.

Vaishnavi Sharma has taken 12 wickets in her last five T20 innings and was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament.

Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Chance of Winning

Central Zone Women, the champions of the first edition of this tournament, will kick off their season against the defending champions, East Zone. Central Zone Women struggled for consistent results in the last edition and finished third in the points table with two wins and two losses in five matches. However, they went on to win the domestic one-day tournament and also reached the quarterfinals of the first-class tournament.

Meanwhile, East Zone Women finished the last season as the table toppers and were crowned champions after the final was washed out. East Zone also claimed the domestic first-class tournament. However, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh are not part of the team this season. They boast quality bowling options like Titas Sadhu and Saika Isahque, but lack the big-name T20 hitters.

Central Zone-W chances of winning - 69%

East Zone-W chances of winning - 31%

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Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper batter with the experience of six international matches, leads the batting attack for the Central Zone this season. Parween has been in sensational form across formats this year. She scored 300 runs in just seven innings to finish as the leading run-scorer for the Railways in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament last season.

The East Zone Women have made a few big changes to their squad this season and lack match-winning players. However, Ashwani Kumari is likely to step up with both the bat and ball in the absence of big-name players. Kumari was the leading run-scorer for the East Zone last season, with 98 runs in just four innings. She has been in very good form in T20 cricket this year, with three 30-plus knocks in her last five innings.

Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. The same pitch is likely to be used for the morning’s fixture, so the captains will get some idea about the wicket. The wicket is likely to help the bowlers across both innings and captains are likely to prefer to bowl first after winning the toss in this match.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for clear skies in Sovima for this afternoon’s fixture on Monday. There are zero chances of precipitation during the play. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius with 84% humidity in the air.

Central Zone-W News & Player List

Central Zone-W Player List

Nuzhat Parween (c & wk), Simran Dilbahadur, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Nikita Singh (vc), Vaishnavi Sharma, Suchi Upadhyay, Ananya Dubey, Mona Meshram, Aarya Gohane, Disha Kasat, Sampada Dixit, Anjali Singh, Amisha Bahukhandi, Nandini Kashyap

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat Batter Anushka Sharma All-rounder Nandini Kashyap Batter Ananya Dubey Batter Nuzhat Parween (c) Wicketkeeper Nikita Singh All-rounder Mona Meshram All-rounder Simran Bahadur Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler Suchi Upadhyay Bowler Amisha Bahukhandi Bowler

Central Zone-W Team Form

Central Zone Women have won two of their last five T20 games. Across all formats, they have lost just one of their last five matches.

East Zone-W News & Player List

East Zone-W Player List

Mita Paul (c), Ashwani Kumari (vc), Priyanka Luthra, Dhara Gujjar, Tanushree Sarkar, Rashmi Gudia (wk), Jinti Mani Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Acharjee

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwani Kumar Batter Dhara Gujjar Batter Rashmi Gudia Wicketkeeper Priyanka Luthra Batter Mita Paul (c) All-rounder Arti Kumari All-rounder Tanusree Sarkar All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler Mamta Paswan Bowler Jinti Mani Kalita Bowler

East Zone-W Team Form

East Zone Women have won four of their last five T20 games. However, they have won just six of their last ten overall games across formats.

Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Head to Head

Central Zone Women lead their head-to-head record against the East Zone with one win in two encounters. The most recent game between these two giants was abandoned due to rain.

Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Betting Odds

East Zone-W to have a better opening partnership than Central Zone-W

This is the first fixture this season for both teams, and fans can expect new opening pairs on Monday. Anushka Sharma and Disha Kasat are expected to open for the Central Zone Women, but both players are struggling for consistency. East Zone openers Ashwani Kumar and Dhara Gujjar are likely to provide a better start to the innings, considering the former’s form. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, East Zone-W are expected to have a better opening partnership than Central Zone-W in this T20 match.

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Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Top Batters

Nuzhat Parween to be Central Zone-W’s top batter

Nuzhat Parween has been the best batter for the Central Zone in the absence of Raghvi Bist and Dayalan Hemalatha. She has been in great form in T20 cricket this year with four 30-plus scores in her last eight innings. She was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Senior T20 Trophy last month, with 300 runs in seven innings, and is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture on Monday.

Ashwani Kumari to be East Zone-W's top batter

The experienced batting all-rounder will look to pick up from where she left off last season. Kumari was the leading run-getter for the champions East Zone, with 98 runs in four innings. She has been in great form with 183 runs in her last five innings across formats and is expected to score at 30 runs in the upcoming game against the Central Zone.

Central Zone-W vs East Zone-W Top Bowlers

Amisha Bahukhandi to be Central Zone-W’s top bowler

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner has been in red-hot form in T20 cricket this year. Bahukhandi picked up 13 wickets in just five innings in the recent Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament for Uttarakhand. She claimed four wickets while conceding just 14 runs against Chandigarh Women in her last innings, and is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture against the East Zone.

Saika Ishaque to be East Zone-W’s top bowler

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner will be the key bowler for the East Zone in the absence of star Deepti Sharma. Ishaque was the leading wicket-taker for her team in the last edition of the tournament, with seven wickets in four innings. She also picked up three wickets while conceding just 19 runs in the last meeting against the Central Zone and is likely to pick two more in the upcoming match on Monday.