Facts: North East Zone Women are the only team to remain without a win in the tournament’s history.

Three West Zone players, Humairaa Kaazi, Kiran Navgire, and Tejal Hasabnis, were able to reach the 200-run mark in the recent Senior Women T20 Trophy tournament.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Chance of Winning

North East Zone Women are facing a tough challenge against the mighty West Zone side in their opening game this season. They finished the previous two editions in the last position without a single win. The North East Zone have notably lost all of their ten matches in the tournament’s history and are unlikely to find any success against the West Zone on Monday.

Meanwhile, the star cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav will be missing the opening game for the West Zone Women due to their involvement in the World Cup. However, the team still boasts a quality lineup with the likes of Tejal Hasabnis and Kiran Navgire leading the batting attack and Sayali Satghare strengthening the bowling unit. West Zone Women are two-time runners-up in the tournament’s history and are expected to win this match by a dominant margin.

North East Zone-W chances of winning - 40%

West Zone-W chances of winning - 60%

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North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Debasmita Dutta is leading the North East Zone this season, hoping to end their 10-match winless run in the tournament. Dutta has been a consistent performer with the bat and ball for Meghalaya Women. She recently scored 54 runs and picked up two wickets in two innings in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy last month. Dutta is likely to make an impact with the bat in this fixture on Monday.

Humairaa Kazi is expected to step up in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues for the West Zone Women. Kazi has been in a brilliant run of form with the bat this year. She was the leading run-getter for Mumbai in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament, with 320 runs in just nine innings. Kazi has scored four consecutive 30-plus knocks in her last four T20 innings and is expected to score a big knock in this fixture.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss-winning captain is likely to choose to bowl first in this fixture. However, considering the quality difference between these two teams, the toss is unlikely to make any impact on the result. The surface is likely to support spin bowlers across both innings of this match.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for clear skies in Sovima on Monday. However, there are chances of heavy rain throughout the early morning. The temperature with be around 23 degrees Celsius with 82% humidity in the air during the play.

North East Zone-W News & Player List

North East Zone-W Player List

Debasmita Dutta (c), Nabam Yapu, Kiranbala Haorungbam, Lalrinfeli Pautu, Ritica Nongbet, Najmeen Khatum, Samayita Pradhan, Priyanka Kurmi, Vipeni, Nandika Kumari, Nabam Abhi, Pranita Chettri, Solina Jaba, Primula Chettri, Ranjita Koijam

Predicted Playing XI

Nandika Kumari Batter Primula Chettri Batter Samayita Roy Batter Debasmita Dutta (c) All-rounder Lalrinfeli Pautu All-rounder Nabam Yapu All-rounder Ritica Nongbet All-rounder Solina Jaba Wicketkeeper Koijam Devi All-rounder Nabam Yapu Bowler Haorungbam Kiranbala Bowler

North East Zone-W Team Form

The North East Zone Women have lost all of their last five T20 games. They also remain without a win in their last ten matches across formats.

West Zone-W News & Player List

West Zone-W Player List

Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Radha Yadav, Dharani Thappetla, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire, Amrita Josegh, Kesha Patel, Arshia Dhariwal (wk), Umeshwari Jethwa (wk), Simran Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Simran Patel Batter Ira Jadhav Batter Arshia Dhariwal Wicketkeeper Tejal Hasabnis Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Humairaa Kazi (c) All-rounder Kesha Patel All-rounder Dharani Thappetla All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Anuja Patil Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler

West Zone-W Team Form

West Zone Women have won two of their last five T20 games. Notably, they have lost just one of their last ten matches across formats.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Head to Head

West Zone Women lead the head-to-head record against North East Zone by 2-0 in T20 cricket. They registered a dominant 90-run win in their last meeting.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Betting Odds

West Zone-W to have a better opening partnership than North East Zone-W

Both teams have made plenty of changes to their squads this season and are expected to utilize different opening pairs in the first few games this year. West Zone Women openers Simran Patel and Ira Jadhav are expected to have a better opening stand than North East Zone openers Primula Chettri and Nandika Kumari, considering the quality difference between the two teams. Considering the form and quality, West Zone-W are expected to have a better opening partnership than North East Zone-W in this T20 match.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Batters

Nabam Yapu to be North East Zone-W’s top batter

The North East Zone's batting all-rounder has been in good form with the bat this year. She top-scored with 82 runs in three innings for Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament last month. Yapu was the leading run-getter for her team in the last edition of the tournament with 68 runs in four innings and is expected to score at least 20 runs in this fixture.

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W's top batter

The experienced batter, who boasts six T20Is to her name, recently smashed two quickfire innings in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament. The Maharashtra Women batter smashed 106* off just 35 balls against Punjab and 96* off 42 balls against Mumbai to lead her team to the title. Navgire also had a good WPL 2025 season, where she scored 154 runs in eight innings at a stunning strike rate of 173.03.

North East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Bowlers

Debasmita Dutta to be North East Zone-W’s top bowler

The experienced batting all-rounder has been the best bowler for the North East Zone. She picked up two big wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Devika Vaidya in the most recent encounter against West Zone. Dutta is likely to pick up at least two wickets in the upcoming fixture, having taken a five-fer in her last innings for the North East Zone earlier this year.

Anuja Patil to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

The 33-year-old offspinner was the best bowler for Maharashtra Women in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She picked the second-highest 17 wickets in 11 matches to lead her team to glory. Patil boasts 48 T20I wickets at an amazing average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 5.83, and is expected to pick three wickets in this fixture on Monday.