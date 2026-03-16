Facts: North Zone Women will be without their star players, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, and Harleen Deol, due to national team duties.

North Zone’s spinner Parunika Sisodia was the joint-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets last season.

North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Chance of Winning

North Zone Women will begin their Inter Zonal T20 Trophy campaign without their star players due to international fixtures. They won two and lost two of five matches last season to finish fourth in the points table. They are one of the two teams without a final appearance in the tournament’s history. They will be expecting a strong start from their openers, Shweta Sehrawat and Taniyaa Bhatia, in the absence of captain Shafali Verma.

Meanwhile, South Zone Women will target a positive start to the new season after finishing as the runners-up in the first-class tournament earlier this year. In the last edition of the Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, the South Zone registered two wins in five matches to finish fifth in the points table. The team lacks international stars, but boasts a few rising stars this season who have played in the WPL.

North Zone-W chances of winning - 35%

South Zone-W chances of winning - 65%

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North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

With the likes of Shafali Verma and Amanjot Kaur missing this opening game, North Zone will look up to Puranika Sisodia to deliver. The 20-year-old spinner made the headlines in the last edition by picking the joint-most 8 wickets in five innings. Sisodia has been in excellent form lately with seven wickets in her last five T20 innings. She can be tipped to pick up multiple wickets in this fixture on Monday.

South Zone Women have made plenty of changes to their T20 setup this year, with the focus being on the youngsters. Vrinda Dinesh is expected to be their best batter, having played regularly in the last two WPL tournaments. She has been in red-hot form lately with 316 runs in just nine innings for the Karnataka Women in the Women’ Senior T20 Trophy. Dinesh is expected to continue her good form with a big knock in this fixture.

North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. However, the fans can expect a fresh wicket with a bit of grass for the opening few matches. Spin bowlers are expected to gain some advantage in the second innings, so the captains are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this match.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for rain leading up to the match, but the clouds are expected to clear during the play. The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match, with an air humidity of 82%.

North Zone-W News & Player List

North Zone-W Player List

Harleen Deol (vc), Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Amanjot Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Aaradhana Bisht, Neena Choudhary, Amandeep Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bawandeep Kaur, Bharti Rawal, Deeya Yadav, Neetu Singh, Shivani Singh (wk), Ananaya Sharma, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mariya Noorain, Parunika Sisodia, Soni Yadav, Suman Gulia

Predicted Playing XI

Shweta Sehrawat Batter Taniya Bhatia Wicketkeeper Neena Choudhary Batter Amandeep Kaur Batter Ayushi Soni All-rounder Bharti Rawal All-rounder Neetu Singh All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Soni Yadav Bowler Ananaya Sharma Bowler

North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone Women have won two of their last five T20 games. However, they have won just once in their last five matches across formats.

South Zone-W News & Player List

South Zone-W Player List

Niki Prasad (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Kamalini G, Vrinda Dinesh, Yuvashri K, Asha Sobhana, Challuru Prathyusha, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Madiwala Mamatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Monica Patel, Shabnam Shakil, Anusha Sundaresan

Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kamalini G Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Niki Prasad (c) Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicketkeeper Sajana Sajeevan All-rounder Asha Sobhana All-rounder Monica Patel Bowler Shabnam Shakil Bowler Anusha Sundaresan Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler

South Zone-W Team Form

South Zone Women have won two of their last five T20 games. They have won just two of their last eight matches across formats.

North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Head to Head

North Zone Women vs South Zone Women share the head-to-head record with one win each in two T20 encounters.

North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Betting Odds

South Zone-W to have a better opening partnership than North Zone-W

South Zone Women openers Vrinda Dinesh and Kamalini G are in good form across formats this year and are expected to produce a positive start in this fixture. On the other hand, North Zone opener Shafali Verma is not available for this fixture. Tania Bhatia is expected to partner with Shweta Sehrawat in the opening match. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, South Zone-W are expected to have a better opening partnership than North Zone-W in this T20 match.

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North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Top Batters

Shweta Sehrawat to be North Zone-W’s top batter

Shweta Sehrawat is expected to lead the batting attack in the absence of Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol in this match. The young opener has been in excellent form in the shortest form of cricket. She was the leading run-scorer for Delhi Women in the Senior Women T20 Trophy this season with 240 runs in just eight innings. Sehrawat has registered four 30-plus knocks in her last eight T20 innings and is expected to score at least 30 runs in this fixture against the South Zone Women.

Vrinda Dinesh to be South Zone-W's top batter

The 24-year-old batter has been in red-hot form in the domestic T20 cricket.She was the third-highest run-scorer in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with 316 runs. Dinesh also smashed an unbeaten 118 off just 58 balls against Haryana Women last month. She scored 84 runs in seven innings at the WPL 2025 and is expected to score at least 30 runs in this match on Monday.

North Zone-W vs South Zone-W Top Bowlers

Puranika Sisodia to be North Zone-W’s top bowler

The young left-arm spinner made a name for herself by leading India to U19 World Cup 2025 with 10 wickets. Sisodia was the best bowler for the North Zone last season with eight wickets in five innings. She also shone with the Delhi Women in the domestic T20 tournament with 11 wickets, including two three-wicket spells.

Sahana Pawar to be South Zone-W’s top bowler

The experienced slow left-arm orthodox bowler will be leading the bowling attack for the South Zone this season. Pawar was in amazing form in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She claimed 14 wickets in just nine innings to finish as the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka. Pawar can be tipped to take at least two wickets in the upcoming game against the North Zone.