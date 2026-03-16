Facts: Amandeep Kaur has taken eight wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.50 and economy rate of 6.00

Shafali Verma is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 205 runs at an average of 51.25

V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Chance of Winning

Andhra Women have won two and lost as many games in the ongoing tournament - with V Sneha Deepthi being the only saving grace. Andhra, who had secured seven wins out of seven games last season, have failed to showcase a similar kind of mindset this year.

On the other hand, Haryana have been too good. Bolstered by the presence of India opener Shafali Verma, who has already scored a century, and batting brilliance of Deeya Yadav and Reema Sisodia alongside the success of Amandeep Kaur, they have been at the forefront. So expect them to continue the same thing once again.

AND-W’s chance of winning is 40%

HAR-W’s chance of winning is 60%

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Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Betting Tips

You can’t not bet on Shafali Verma. This is the format she rules, and her ability is unquestionable. Amandeep Kaur has been delivering crucial breakthroughs for Haryana throughout the tournament, and you can rest assured that things will go as planned if you have a stake on her. And what about Deeya Yadav? You definitely need to go big on her.

Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Match Toss Prediction

The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings score of 148 runs in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophhy 2025.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Andhra Women and Haryana Women in Gwalior.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women have won two and lost as many games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia Batter Shafali Verma Batter Deeya Yadav Batter Tanisha Ohlan Batter Soniya Mendhiya Batter Amandeep Kaur All-rounder Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Triveni Vasistha All-Rounder Sakshi Jangu Bowler Sheetal Rana Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana Women are currently second-placed team in the Elite Group C, having won three out of four games so far.

Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Head-To-Head

Andhra Women and Haryana Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning two games as compared to four wins by Haryana.

Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

With Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia opening the batting for Haryana, there is always hope that they can turn up the volume and help raise the standard for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. They have averaged 56 runs in the first six overs of the innings, effectively making them the best powerplay side in the whole tournament. So back them to do an encore.

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Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Best Batters

V Sneha Deepthi to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 105 runs at an average of 26.25 at a strike rate of 91.30. She is the only batter from Andhra with over 100 runs- so betting on them to do well is not going to be futile.

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 205 runs at an average of 51.25 with a scarcely-believable strike rate of 170.83. One of the most accomplished batters of the generation, Verma has delivered on biggest of stages and this seems like a good time for her to deliver another masterclass.

Andhra-W vs Haryana-W Best Bowlers

P Rishika Krishnan to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Andhra have been nominally bad with the ball this season, and only P Rishika Krishnan seems like a saving grace. The highest wicket-taker for the side, she has taken four wickets at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 4.90. So what are you waiting for?

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur has taken eight wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.50 and economy rate of 6.00, which made her sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament overall. While Shafali Verma has taken care of the batting department, Kaur has held her own with the ball.