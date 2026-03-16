Facts: The highest wicket-taker for the side, P Rishika Krishnan has taken four wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.46

Nikita S Chauhan is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh, having amassed 168 runs at an average of 42.00

V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 106 runs at an average of 21.20

Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Chance of Winning

Andhra Women have won two and lost as many games in the ongoing tournament, with V Sneha Deepthi being the only saving grace for them. Andhra, who had secured seven wins out of seven games last season, will want to rise up the points table, but with Himachal Pradesh coming in with a stoic mindset, things seem very difficult.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful.

AND-W’s chance of winning is 44%

HP-W’s chance of winning is 56%

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Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Tips

Bet on Nikita S Chauhan. She has delivered big-time for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing season and is the highest run-scorer in the tournament as well. You can also have a solid stake on Sonal Thakur who scored a half-century against Tripura. There has to be a bet on Andhra’s V Sneha Deepthi as well, who is a good player of spin bowling.

Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Toss Prediction

The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is batting-friendly this season, with the average first innings score being 159.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Andhra Women and Himachal Pradesh Women in Gwalior.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women have won two and lost three games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-Keeper Shivani Singh Batter Neena Choudhary Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Sushmita Kumari All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta Batter Jyoti Thakur Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Prachi Chauhan Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Women have won three and lost as many games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Head-To-Head

Andhra Women and Himachal Pradesh Women have faced each other eight times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning six games.

Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In five games so far, they have averaged 42 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the one of the top run-scorers in the tournament, so backing her to do well is not too much to ask.

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Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Batters

V Sneha Deepthi to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 106 runs at an average of 21.20 at a strike rate of 91.30. She is the only batter from Andhra with over 100 runs - so betting on them to do well is not going to be futile.

Nikita S Chauhan to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nikita S Chauhan is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having amassed 168 runs at an average of 42.00 at a strike rate of 129.23. With two half-centuries already, Chauhan has left an indelible impression.

Andhra-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Bowlers

P Rishika Krishnan to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Andhra have been nominally bad with the ball this season, and only P Rishika Krishnan seems like a saving grace. The highest wicket-taker for the side, she has taken four wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.46. So what are you waiting for?

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only six wickets in four matches but trust her to level up the game pretty fast.