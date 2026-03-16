Facts: In the Women’s Premier League, turning up for Royal Challengers Benagluru, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest score of 53

In the first game of the season, Trisha Gongadi scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha and one wicket against Tripura, conceding just 18 and 12 runs in the process

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Chance of Winning

Andhra were spectacular last year, having won all seven of their league games last year. With Sabbhineni Meghana leading the charge for them, they have their core intact in the form of B.Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, and Neeragattu Anusha - all of whom are in excellent form. Sure they lost to Karnataka in a very disappointing way, but going forward, they have all the resources to correct the wrongs.

On the other hand, after demolishing Odisha in their first game, Hyderabad suffered a shock loss to Tripura in the second round. That was shocking, of course, but can they make a bounce back now? Trisha Gongadi will have a huge role to play in that. Kunchala Niteesha needs to step up with the bat and that will help them rediscover their mojo back.

AND-W’s chance of winning is 45%

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Tips

Bet on Sabbhineni Meghana. The RCB star can deliver big-time with the bat and if you pose your trust on her, there is a good chance that you’ll succeed big-time in that. Sneha Deepthi can add a layer of confidence to what Andhra aim to do. There is definitely some money to be made if you have a solid stake on the duo of Trisha Gongadi and Kunchala Niteesha.

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any women’s T20 matches lately, but judging by the recent Madhya Pradesh League, conditions have looked pretty solid. The average first-innings score at the venue was around 155, so batters will have plenty to look forward to.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Andhra Women and Hyderabad Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women were pretty comprehensive last season, winning all games in the group stage, but they’ve started on a bad note this season, having lost both their games already.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi Batter Kunchala Niteesha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-Keeper Vanka Pooja Batter Kranthi Reddy Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Prathiksha Venkatesh All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Drithi Kesari Bowler M Sakshi Rao Bowler Srujana Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women secured three wins and lost as many games last year to finish fourth on the points table. In the 2025-25 season, they have won one and lost one game so far to find themselves at the fourth position on the points table.

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Head-To-Head

Andhra Women and Hyderabad Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning three games each.

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In Trisha Gongadi and Kunchala Niteesha, Hyderabad have a solid opening pair, with the effervescent Madiwala Mamatha to follow. All three are high-intent batters capable of playing big innings for their side. In the first game, Hyderabad scored 52 runs for the opening partnership and even though they couldn’t deliver much in the second game, they definitely have the ability to deliver once again.

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now!

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Batters

Sabbhineni Meghana to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sabbhineni Meghana is one of the most impressive batters in the country and Andhra Women will be highly dependent on her to give them structure. In the Women’s Premier League, turning up for Royal Challengers Benagluru, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest score of 53. If you want to be a part of that story, take a big bet on her.

Trisha Gongadi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in the country at the moment, Trisha Gongadi, has been the mainstay for Hyderabad on the domestic circuit. In the first game of the season, she scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility, and she’ll be eager to deliver the same once again.

Andhra-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Bowlers

Shristi Sekhar to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shristi Sekhar had a domineering run with the ball in the Andhra Inter-district tournament, where she emerged as the best bowler and bagged a spot in the state side. She picked a couple of wickets against Chhattisgarh but failed to do much against Karnataka. However, she has the spunk to make the ball talking in the upcoming match against Hyderabad.

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha and one wicket against Tripura, conceding just 18 and 12 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.