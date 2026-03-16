Facts: In just 15 matches in the Women’s Premier League, Shreyanka Patil has taken 19 wickets at an average of 18.36

Vrinda Dinesh scored 54 runs against Himachal Pradesh helped her side secure an easy victory

In the WPL, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest score of 53

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Chance of Winning

Andhra won all seven of their league games last year, and even though they failed to make it to the semi-finals, things look very promising for them this time as well. They have their core intact in the form of B.Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Neeragattu Anusha, and Sabbhineni Meghana all of whom are in excellent form. They’ll want to set things right from the word go.

On the other hand, Karnataka aren’t too far behind either. Nikki Prasad and Vrinda Dinesh, who made waves in the WPL earlier this year, are key figures in their line-up, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad provides invaluable international experience. Monica Patel and Sahana Pawar have established themselves as reliable performers with the ball, and they could once again be the difference Karnataka need.

AND-W’s chance of winning is 55%

KAR-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Tips

Bet on Nikki Prasad. One of the most promising talents in the Indian cricket ecosystem, Prasad has an excellent opportunity to deliver in conditions that matter. You can also expect Vrinda Dinesh to come good after showing flashes of brilliance in the WPL before injury ruled her out. And how can you ignore Sabbhineni Meghana - another WPL star whose form is as good as it has ever been?

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any women’s T20 matches lately, but judging by the recent Madhya Pradesh League, conditions have looked pretty solid. The average first-innings score at the venue was around 155, so batters will have plenty to look forward to.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Andhra Women and Karnataka Women in Gwalior on Thursday.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women were pretty comprehensive last season, winning all games in the group stage, but things didn’t work out for them in the playoffs.

Karnataka Women-W Player List

Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Shubha Satheesh Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Nikki Prasad Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-Keeper Mithila Vinod Batter Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Monica Patel All-rounder Rajeshwari Gayakwad All-Rounder BG Tejashwini Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Bowler

Karnataka-W Team Form

Karnataka Women finished third on the Group B points table but started the 2025 season with a bang, beating Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their opening encounter.

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Head-To-Head

Andhra and Karnataka have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Karnataka winning three games.

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a good powerplay (Parimatch)

Karnataka have one of the strongest sides in the entire Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Subha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, and Nikki Prasad providing solid options up top. Against Himachal Pradesh, they hardly had to break a sweat with Dinesh and Prasad scoring 54 and 35 runs respectively. That’s going to be spectacularly good and you need to bet on them to deliver in a big way in the upcoming match.

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.09 Bet Now!

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Best Batters

Sabbhineni Meghana to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sabbhineni Meghana is one of the most impressive batters in the country and Andhra Women will be highly dependent on her to give them structure. In the Women’s Premier League, turning up for Royal Challengers Benagluru, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest score of 53. That tells you everything you need to know about her growth and if you want to be a part of that story, take a big bet on her.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vrinda Dinesh has been one of the most solid batters in Indian cricket at the moment and even though her stint with UP Warriorz didn’t reap enough dividends, she showcased what she is capable of with her batting in the first game of the Senior Women’s T20. Her innings of 54 runs against Himachal Pradesh helped her side secure an easy victory and trust the same story to continue in the upcoming match as well.

Andhra-W vs Karnataka-W Best Bowlers

Shristi Sekhar to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shristi Sekhar had a domineering run with the ball in the Andhra Inter-district tournament, where she emerged as the best bowler and bagged a spot in the state side. She has the spunk to do the same work for her side this time in the Senior Women’s T20s.

Shreyanka Patil to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

RCB’s Shreyanka Patil is one of the best bowlers in India at the moment and has taken the WPL by storm. In just 15 matches in the Women’s Premier League, she has taken 19 wickets at an average of 18.36 and a strike rate of 12.9. In the Caribbean Premier League, she has taken 10 wickets, which makes her one of the most interesting prospects in the country.