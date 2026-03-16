Facts: Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, Sushree Dibyadarshini has taken 28 wickets in total

Long removed from the international circuit, Mehta still holds a T20 average of 31.96

In the Women’s Premier League, turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest of 53

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning

Andhra Women entered the tournament with plenty of hope riding on them, especially after last year’s invincible run in the league stage, but their performance this time has been anything but that. However, they showed signs of returning to form with a convincing win over Hyderabad, leaving a lasting impression. The Sabbhineni Meghana-led side have the duo of Sneha Deepthi and Neeragattu Anusha to deliver in crunch situations, which has helped them find some balance in the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, Sushree Dibyadarshini-led Odisha have been quietly disappointing, to say the least. There’s little structure in their approach, and what’s even more concerning is that players like Madhuri Mehta and Pragyan Paramita Mohanty from whom solid contributions were expected - failed to deliver when it mattered most. Can they turn things around against Andhra and secure their first victory?

AND-W’s chance of winning is 60%

ODI-W’s chance of winning is 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips

You need to have a solid stake on Sneha Deepthi if you’re serious about making money in this market. Madhuri Mehta is a former India international, and it’s only a matter of time before she delivers for her side. Sushree Dibyadarshini has been decent with the bat, but she needs to bring her bowling skills to the fore as well for us to stay bullish on her.

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction

Across three rounds of matches so far, the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has favoured teams batting first, with four out of six matches won by sides choosing to set a target. The average first-innings score at the venue in the ongoing tournament stands at 146.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Andhra Women and Odisha Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women were pretty comprehensive last season, winning all games in the group stage, but they have lost two out of three games so far in the ongoing season.

Odisha-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta Batter Tanmayee Behera Batter Sushree Dibyadarshini All-rounder Pragyan Paramita Mohanty Wicket-Keeper Sangeeta Khadia All-rounder Sarita Meher Batter Janaki Reddy All-rounder Subhra Nirjharini Swain Bowler Bijayalaxmi Behera Bowler Jyoti Kumari Prasad Bowler Reemalaxmi Ekka Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all three group games so far.

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head

Andhra Women and Odisha Women have faced each other seven times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Andhra having an upper hand with five wins.

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds

Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite their lackadaisical performance overall, Odisha have a pretty solid top order in the form of Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, and Tanushree Behera. All three are high-intent batters capable of delivering in crunch situations. In fact, they’ve averaged 45 in the first six overs of the innings over the last three years so backing them is a good idea.

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Odisha Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters

Sabbhineni Meghana to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sabbhineni Meghana is one of the most impressive batters in the country, and Andhra Women will rely heavily on her to provide structure at the top. In the Women’s Premier League, turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Meghana scored 302 runs with a highest of 53. If you want to be part of that story, take a big bet on her.

Madhuri Mehta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Madhuri Mehta has just scored 68 runs in three matches so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025. Long removed from the international circuit, Mehta still holds a T20 average of 31.96 and can take influence to do well against Andhra.

Andhra-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers

Shabnam Shakil to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shabnam Shakil is making a name for herself in Indian quite fast. After having a stellar run with the India U19 side, she has since represented India A and Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League. In two games she has bowled so far, she has taken three wickets, making herself indispensable to Andhra’s bowling plans.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini has been the most impactful player for the side over the last six years. Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, she has taken 28 wickets in total - among the highest in the country. Even though a national call-up has eluded her, don’t be surprised if Dibyadarshini produces something magnificent against Himachal Pradesh.