Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction
AND
85%
Chance of Winning
TRI
15%
Parimatch
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium
Facts:
- Rizu Saha is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60.
- B Anusha is the highest wicket-taker for them this season, having taken six wickets at an average of 19.33
- Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning
Andhra Women have won two and lost four games already in the ongoing tournament, with almost everyone, barring V Sneha Deepthi managing some decent scores. This is a severe fall from grace for Andhra, who had secured seven wins out of seven games last season. Could things be different in the final league game? It most likely will.
Meanwhile, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.
- AND-W’s chance of winning is 85%
- TRI-W’s chance of winning is 15%
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips
Bet on V Sneha Deepthi, who is a silverlining for Andhra in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. While Sabbhineni Meghana has failed to turn up the volumes, there is more hope on P Ranga Lakhmi to deliver the goods for them. Rizu Saha can be trusted to deliver as well - for she knows how to bat in situations that demand her to be at the forefront.
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction
The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is batting-friendly this season, with the average first innings score being 159.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Andhra Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.
Andhra-W Player List
B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sneha Deepthi
|
Batter
|
Sabbhineni Meghana
|
Batter
|
Henrietta Pereira
|
Batter
|
KV Akhila Pavani
|
Batter
|
Shabnam Shakil
|
Batter
|
P Ranga Lakshmi
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
B Anusha Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ellutla Padmaja
|
All-rounder
|
Shristi Sekhar
|
Bowler
|
Devika Kandregula
|
Bowler
|
Greeshma Saini
|
Bowler
Andhra-W Team Form
Andhra Women have won two and lost four games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Tripura-W Player List
Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mouchaity Debnath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nikita Debnath
|
Batter
|
Tamanna Nigam
|
Batter
|
Rizu Saha
|
Batter
|
Indra Jamatia
|
Batter
|
Annapurna Das
|
All-rounder
|
Ambesha Das
|
All-rounder
|
Supriya Das
|
All-Rounder
|
Reshma Nayak
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Acharjee
|
Bowler
|
Rohini Mane
|
Bowler
Tripura-W Team Form
Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining five games to sit at the bottom of the table.
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head
Andhra Women and Tripura Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all six games.
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds
Andhra to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Even though Andhra are nowhere near where they should have been this season, given the opposition is Tripura this time, things become pretty straightforward this time around. In the 2024-25 season, Andhra scored an average of 44 runs in the first six overs of the innings- and you can expect a better performance than that in the upcoming match.
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium, null
Andhra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters
V Sneha Deepthi to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 157 runs at an average of 26.17 at a strike rate of 101.29. Her performance against Himachal Pradesh in the previous match was the only real differentiator and you can expect her to do the same in the next match as well.
Rizu Saha to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Rizu Saha is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60. Even though her strike rate of 78.36 is somehow problematic for them, they don’t have any other reliable batters in the ranks to bet on.
Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers
B Anusha to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Andhra have been nominally bad with the ball this season, and only P Rishika Krishnan and B Anusha seem like a saving grace. The latter is the highest wicket-taker for them this season, having taken six wickets at an average of 19.33 at an economy rate of 5.27. So what are you waiting for?
Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
AND-W
- AND-W to Win - 1.16 (Parimatch)
- TRI-W to Win - 4.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments