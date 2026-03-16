Facts: Rizu Saha is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60.

B Anusha is the highest wicket-taker for them this season, having taken six wickets at an average of 19.33

Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Andhra Women have won two and lost four games already in the ongoing tournament, with almost everyone, barring V Sneha Deepthi managing some decent scores. This is a severe fall from grace for Andhra, who had secured seven wins out of seven games last season. Could things be different in the final league game? It most likely will.

Meanwhile, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.

AND-W’s chance of winning is 85%

TRI-W’s chance of winning is 15%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on V Sneha Deepthi, who is a silverlining for Andhra in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. While Sabbhineni Meghana has failed to turn up the volumes, there is more hope on P Ranga Lakhmi to deliver the goods for them. Rizu Saha can be trusted to deliver as well - for she knows how to bat in situations that demand her to be at the forefront.

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is batting-friendly this season, with the average first innings score being 159.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Andhra Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.

Andhra-W Player List

B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Sneha Deepthi, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar

Predicted Playing XI

Sneha Deepthi Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani Batter Shabnam Shakil Batter P Ranga Lakshmi Wicket-Keeper B Anusha Reddy All-rounder Ellutla Padmaja All-rounder Shristi Sekhar Bowler Devika Kandregula Bowler Greeshma Saini Bowler

Andhra-W Team Form

Andhra Women have won two and lost four games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-Keeper Nikita Debnath Batter Tamanna Nigam Batter Rizu Saha Batter Indra Jamatia Batter Annapurna Das All-rounder Ambesha Das All-rounder Supriya Das All-Rounder Reshma Nayak Bowler Priyanka Acharjee Bowler Rohini Mane Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining five games to sit at the bottom of the table.

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Andhra Women and Tripura Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all six games.

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Andhra to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Even though Andhra are nowhere near where they should have been this season, given the opposition is Tripura this time, things become pretty straightforward this time around. In the 2024-25 season, Andhra scored an average of 44 runs in the first six overs of the innings- and you can expect a better performance than that in the upcoming match.

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W T20 Captain Roop Singh Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.40 Bet Now!

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

V Sneha Deepthi to be Andhra-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

V Sneha Deepthi is the highest run-scorer for Andhra in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 157 runs at an average of 26.17 at a strike rate of 101.29. Her performance against Himachal Pradesh in the previous match was the only real differentiator and you can expect her to do the same in the next match as well.

Rizu Saha to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rizu Saha is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60. Even though her strike rate of 78.36 is somehow problematic for them, they don’t have any other reliable batters in the ranks to bet on.

Andhra-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

B Anusha to be Andhra-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Andhra have been nominally bad with the ball this season, and only P Rishika Krishnan and B Anusha seem like a saving grace. The latter is the highest wicket-taker for them this season, having taken six wickets at an average of 19.33 at an economy rate of 5.27. So what are you waiting for?

Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?