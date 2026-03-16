Facts: Sneha Deepthi was Andhra Women’s top run scorer in the last season with 188 runs in eight innings.

Kriti Gupta led Chhattisgarh Women’s run charts with 65 runs in four innings in the 2024 season.

Andhra Women were the table toppers of the Group A standings last season with six wins in seven fixtures.

Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Chances of Winning

Andhra Women were a formidable team in the previous season, and they made it to the quarter final before losing to Himachal Pradesh Women. Having batted first, Andhra Women posted a total of 101 runs on the board, and that was not a particularly compelling target. Henrietta Pereira’s 30 and Sabbhineni Meghana’s 25 were the top scores of the innings but the score was not defensible. They ultimately lost by seven wickets which brought an end to their campaign.

Chhattisgarh Women had a forgettable campaign in the previous season, and their season ended with a defeat at the hands of Uttar Pradesh Women where the latter scored 116 runs. Although the total was attainable, Chhattisgarh Women’s batters failed to chase it down. Their batters were rendered ineffective in the end and they suffered a close 13-run loss.

Andhra Women chance of winning - 92%

Chhattisgarh Women chance of winning - 8%

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Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh Women to score low before first dismissal

In the 2024 season, Chhattisgarh Women were able to play four matches to fruition where they had varied opening partners in each game. Srishti Sharma, Mitali Sharma, Kumud Sahu and Aishwarya Singh opened for the team throughout their campaign which led to scant opening partnerships of 3, 15, 4 and 0 runs. Considering their inability to improve to remain stable, their first wicket remains on the backfoot in the upcoming game.

Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Toss Prediction

A single T20I has been played at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium where the chasing side emerged victorious. The first innings stand of 127 was too low which made the target easily attainable, and based on this outcome, fielding first will be the toss winning side’s favored option in the next match.

Weather Report

Gwalior will experience sunny and clear conditions on the day of the game with a mere 15% possibility of a downpour. The temperature will touch 29 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Women Player List

Sneha Deepthi (c), B Anusha Reddy, Devika Kandregula, Henrietta Pereira, Neeragattu Anusha, P Ranga Lakshmi, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sethu Sai V, Thamanna Ch, Ellutla Padmaja, Greeshma M, Kokkiligadda Dhathri, KV Akhila Pavani, Rishika Krishnan P, Miriyala Durga, Udvitha G, Y Hema Roshini, CH Tamanna, Haritha N, M Poojitha, Shabnam Shakil, Shristi Sekhar.

Predicted Playing XI

P Ranga Lakshmi Batter Sneha Deepthi (C) Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Neeragattu Anusha Batter Henrietta Pereira Batter KV Akhila Pavani All-rounder Y Hema Roshini Wicket-keeper Shabnam Shakil Bowler Shristi Sekhar Bowler M Poojitha Bowler Haritha N Bowler

Andhra Women Team Form

Andhra Women faced a single defeat during their group stage, and they were arguably the most formidable team in their division. Their loss in the quarter final was an anomaly and they will be back stronger this time around.

Chhattisgarh Women Player List

Kumud Sahu (c), Aanshi Agrawal, Aishwarya Singh, Anam Khan, Kriti Gupta, Neha Badwaik, Pratigya Singh, Srishti Sharma, Aditi Panwar, Kalpana Pandey, Mahak Narwase, Preeti Yadav, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna, Yeesha Dewangan, Shivi Pandey, Urmila Harina, Mitali Sharma, Salonee Dangore, Pransu Dhanson, Pallavi Verma, Ritu Meshram.

Predicted Playing XI

Srishti Sharma Batter Mitali Sharma Batter Kumud Sahu (C) Batter Kriti Gupta Batter Salonee Dangore All-rounder Yeesha Dewangan Wicket-keeper Mahak Narwase All-rounder Pransu Dhanson Bowler Pratigya Singh Batter Pallavi Verma Bowler Ritu Meshram Bowler

Chhattisgarh Women Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women had nothing to show for themselves last season as they had a combination of tough luck and poor performance.

Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Head-to-Head

Andhra Women and Chhattisgarh Women are yet to face each other in the tournament and they have not established a record yet.

Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Betting Odds

Andhra Women to have a better opening partnership than Chhattisgarh Women

Chhattisgarh Women made several changes to their opening wicket over the course of the season which resulted in below par scores of 3, 15 and 4 runs in the last three games of the tournament. On the other hand, Andhra Women’s P Ranga Lakshmi and Sneha Deepthi absolutely knocked it out of the park with totals of 1, 76 and 39 runs in the last three encounters of the competition which makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming fixture.

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Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Best Batters

Sneha Deepthi to be Andhra Women’s Best Batter

Sneha Deepthi emerged as the leading batter for Andhra Women last season with 188 runs in eight innings. She has garnered a total of 1202 runs in 64 T20 innings so far, including seven half-centuries. Further, she has an average of 22.26 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming clash.

Kumud Sahu to be Chhattisgarh Women’s Best Batter

In the previous season, Kumud Sahu played four innings where she notched up a total of 62 runs. In her T20 career of seven innings, she has 107 runs and although her average of 15.43 could be worked upon, she has the potential to top their charts in the next outing versus Andhra Women.

Andhra Women vs Chhattisgarh Women Best Bowlers

Shabnam Shakil to be Andhra Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnam Shakil took part in a single game last season where she delivered 3.2 overs, bagged one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 6.60. Overall, she has eight wickets in 12 T20 innings and despite a subpar average of 30.63, she is expected to be their premier bowler against Chhattisgarh Women.

Pratigya Singh to be Chhattisgarh Women’s Best Bowler

Pratigya Singh took part in two innings where she picked a total of three wickets, and she was among the top bowlers for the team. Moreover, she has nine wickets under her belt in 12 innings so far along with a favorable average of 22.44 which makes her the leading contender for the next encounter, too.