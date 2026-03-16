Facts: Meghalaya Women are lacking match fitness, with their first two games getting abandoned due to rain.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s captain Nabam Yapu was the leading run-getter and wicket-taker in the last match.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh Women suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat against Nagaland in their last game. They posted a challenging total of 91 while batting first, but their opponents managed to chase it down with 11 balls remaining. Arunachal Pradesh showed a fighting spirit against Nagaland and will enter the next fixture with their heads high.

Meghalaya Women suffered one of their worst seasons in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament last year. They finished last in their group after failing to win a single game. Meghalaya’s opening two fixtures of this season were washed out due to rain. So, the players lack the much-needed match fitness going into this crucial game against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh-W chances of winning - 55%

Meghalaya-W chances of winning - 45%

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Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nabam Yapu stole the highlights despite Arunachal Pradesh's heartbreaking loss to Nagaland in their last game. The captain made an impact with the bat by top-scoring with 36* off 43 balls while batting first and then picked the highest two wickets while conceding just 20 runs off her four-over spell. Yapu has been in good form lately and is expected to impress with her all-round skills in the upcoming game against Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Women’s team struggled across formats with consistently poor performances last season. They will be looking for a positive start to the new season and will look up to Debasmita Dutta for inspiration. The team captain was in good form last season and is expected to make an impact in this fixture. Dutta was the only Meghalaya player to reach the 100-run mark and take at least five wickets in the last edition of the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss is likely to play a crucial part in this fixture after a couple of results on the DLS method in the previous round. The pitch at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala offers a balanced surface. The pace bowlers are likely to find the extra help with the bounce and seam from the humid conditions. So, captains are expected to bowl first after winning the toss in this match on Saturday.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for consistent rain throughout Saturday in Agartala. Meghalaya’s opening two matches in Agartala were abandoned without a ball bowled, and fans can expect similar conditions in this fixture as well. There is a 35% chance of precipitation, which is likely to get heavier as the game progresses. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius with some notable humidity in the air.

Arunachal Pradesh-W News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh-W Player List

Abhi Nabam Tadik, Lozen Majawar, Vaishnovi, Nabam Yapu (c), Takam Riniu (wk), Sarpik Lligu, Nabam Yakar, Nabam Para Dolu, Archeta Panwaar, Sarita Tiwari, S Mridula Sriram, Dayum Tatak Popi, Torah Adam, Techi Yana

Predicted Playing XI

Nabam Tadik Batter Lozen Majawar Batter Vaishnovi Batter Nabam Yapu (c) All-rounder Nabam Yakar Batter Archeta Panwaar All-rounder Takam Riniu Wicketkeeper Sarpik Lligu All-rounder Nabam Para Dolu Bowler S Mridula Sriram Bowler Sarita Tiwari Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh Women have lost four of their last five T20 games. They have managed to win just one game in their last ten overall matches across formats.

Meghalaya-W News & Player List

Meghalaya-W Player List

Debasmita Dutta (c), Luiza Tamang, Daiaka Warjri, Rubi Chetri, Monica Phawa (wk), Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Solina Jaba, Riticia Nongbet, Suriti Kumari Ray, Ajima Sangma (wk), Indariakor Kharwanniang, Ankita Sharma, Janka Marak, Monycable Marbaniang, Sandria Monin

Predicted Playing XI

Debasmita Dutta (C) All-rounder Daiakia Warjri Batter Monica Phawa Wicketkeeper Suriti Kumari Ray Batter Ajima Sangma Batter Indariakor Kharwanniang All-rounder Riticia Nongbet All-rounder Solina Jaba Bowler Rebeldalis Syiemlieh Bowler Rubi Chetri Bowler Luiza Tamang Bowler

Meghalaya-W Team Form

Meghalaya Women have lost three of their last five games. They are also without a win in their last 12 overall games across formats.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Head to Head

This will be the first meeting between Meghalaya Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women in T20 cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Betting Odds

Meghalaya Women to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh Women

Arunachal Pradesh Women openers Lozen Majawar and Nabam Tadik added just seven runs for the first wicket in the last game. Both players are struggling for runs in the last few games. On the other hand, Meghalaya Women tested multiple opening options last year and are likely to perform better than their opponent in this fixture. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Meghalaya Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Arunachal Pradesh Women in this T20 match on Saturday.

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Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Top Batters

Nabam Yapu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top batter

Nabam Yapu was the best performer with both the bat and ball in the last game against Nagaland. She came to bat in the no. 4 position after Arunachal Pradesh lost two successive wickets. Yapu led by example by scoring an unbeaten 36 runs off 43 balls to help her team post a big total of 91. She was able to produce a couple of similar impactful innings in the last edition of this tournament. She has scored 77 runs in her last four T20 innings and is expected to score another big knock in this fixture.

Debasmita Dutta to be Meghalaya-W's top batter

The 29-year-old bowling all-rounder was the best batter for Meghalaya across formats last season. Dutta led the scoring chart in the Senior Women’s Trophy for her team with 104 runs in six innings. She scored three 20-plus innings, including 25 off 31 balls against a big team like Punjab Women. Dutta can be trusted to score at least 30 runs in this fixture against Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Meghalaya-W Top Bowlers

Sarpik Lligu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top bowler

The right-arm medium pace bowler has been in good form for Arunachal Pradesh across formats. She was excellent against Nagaland in the last match, with a big wicket of Watatde. She also bowled an economical spell by conceding just 18 runs off her four overs. Lligu picked up five wickets in the five T20 innings last year and can be tipped to pick at least two wickets in this fixture.

Debasmita Dutta to be Meghalaya-W's top bowler

The experienced bowling all-rounder Debasmita Dutta was the only bowler to make any impact in the T20 cricket for Meghalaya Women last year. Dutta led the bowling chart by picking up seven wickets, including 3 for 24 against Madhya Pradesh. She is expected to clinch multiple wickets against Arunachal Pradesh in this fixture.