Facts: Nagaland Women remain unbeaten against Arunachal Pradesh Women in the Senior Women T20 Trophy history.

Arunachal Pradesh-W finished last in their group stage in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy last season and were bowled out on 21 runs against Uttarakhand Women.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh will be looking to overcome their disastrous 2024-25 campaign. They failed to register a single win in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament last year. Notably, they were bowled out on low totals of 21 and 47 and managed to cross the 80-run mark on just one occasion. However, they were able to register a win over Nagaland in the one-day match, but need a lot of improvement to overcome the same opponent in a T20 game.

Meanwhile, Nagaland also witnessed poor T20 and One-day Cup seasons last year. Nagaland managed to register a win against Manipur in the T20 tournament, but it was not enough to save their position in the elite group. Nagaland’s only T20 win and their impressive past record against Arunachal Pradesh boost their chances of winning in this fixture on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh-W chances of winning - 40%

Nagaland-W chances of winning - 60%

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Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Arunachal Pradesh Women recorded five defeats and saw two games abandoned in the last edition of the Senior T20 Trophy. Captain Nabam Yapu was able to make an impact with both the bat and ball despite her team’s struggles. She bowled multiple economical spells and scored 51 runs in five innings. Yapu scored a crucial 23 runs against Chhattisgarh Women and was the leading run-scorer for her team last season.

Nagaland Women struggled for consistency in all departments in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament last season.However, Sariba Khan showed some glimpses of fightback with both bat and ball. Khan was the leading run-getter for Nagaland Women and also made an impact with a ball by taking two wickets. She is expected to contribute again as an all-rounder in the upcoming game against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Match Toss Prediction

Both the batters and bowlers are expected to find help from the surface at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala. So, the toss is unlikely to be a deciding factor in this fixture. Also, there is a strong weather forecast for rain throughout the fixture. Teams are expected to prefer to bowl first, considering the potential DLS threat. Fast bowlers are likely to get some extra help due to rain but batters are expected to produce a high-scoring fixture.

Weather Report

Rain has been consistent in Agartala this week, and there is a weather forecast for the same on Thursday. There is a 40% chance of precipitation during the afternoon game, so fans can witness a delay in the start of the proceedings. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius with considerable humidity in the air.

Arunachal Pradesh-W News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nabam Yapu (c), Takam Riniu (wk), Sarpik Ligu, Abhi Nabam Tadik, Nadam Yakar, Nabam Para Dolu, Lozen Ashfaque, Mridula Sriram, Archeta Panwar, Vaishnovi, Techiyana, Dayum Tatak Popi, Sarita Tiwari, Ayum, Torah Adam

Predicted Playing XI

Nabam Yapu (C) All-rounder Takam Riniu Wicketkeeper Sarpik Ligu All-rounder Abhi Nabam Tadik Batter Nadab Yakar All-rounder Nabam Para Dolu Bowler Lozen Ashfaque All-rounder Mridula Sriram All-rounder Archeta Panwar All-rounder Vaishnovi Bowler Techiyana Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh Women have lost five of their last seven T20 games. They have won one of their last five overall games.

Nagaland-W News & Player List

Nagaland-W Player List

Limatola Shilu AO (C), Sentilemla Imsong, A K Watade (WK), Elina, Sariba Khan, Mengusenuo Belho, Talirenla, Vipeni, Najmeen Khatun, Pushpa K, P S Nimavat, Lydia T Murru, Neinuo Rupreo, Merensola, Dziesengunuo Solo

Predicted Playing XI

Limatola Silu AO(c) All-rounder Sentilemla Imsong Batter A K Watade Wicketkeeper Elina Batter Sariba Khan Batter Mengusenuo Belho All-rounder Talirenla All-rounder Vipeni Bowler Najmeen Khatun Bowler Pushpa K Bowler P S Nimavat Bowler

Nagaland-W Team Form

Nagaland Women have won one of their last five T20 matches in this tournament and remain winless in their last six overall games.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Head to Head

Nagaland Women lead their head-to-head record against Arunachal Pradesh Women by 2-0 in T20 cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Betting Odds

Nagaland Women to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh Women

Both teams' openers struggled heavily to provide positive starts to their respective teams last year. Arunachal Pradesh are tipped to introduce new openers this season, while Nagaland will look for better performances from captains Limatola Silu AO and last season’s top-scorer Sentilemla Imsong at the top. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Nagaland Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Arunachal Pradesh Women in this T20 match on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Top Batters

Nabam Yapu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top batter

Nabam Yapu, the right-handed batting all-rounder, is set to lead the batting attack for Arunachal Pradesh this season. Yapu was the leading run-getter for her team in the Senior T20 Trophy last season. She was the only player for her team to reach the 50-run mark this season. Yapu is expected to score at least 30 runs and take a wicket in this fixture.

Sentilemla Imsong to be Nagaland-W's top batter

Sentilemla Imsong was the best batter for Nagaland Women in the 2024-25 edition of this tournament. Imsong scored a few crucial scores to display her talent and was able to finish as the leading run-scorer. She scored 56 runs to leads the scoring chart for Nagaland and is expected to score a big knock in the upcoming match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh-W vs Nagaland-W Top Bowlers

Sarpik Ligu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top bowler

The right-arm fast bowler was the best player for Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior T20 Trophy last year. Ligu picked up a wicket in all but one match throughout the tournament. She finished with five wickets in five innings, including two wickets against Uttarakhand Women in the last game of the season. Ligu can be tipped to pick at least two wickets against Nagaland in this fixture on Thursday.

Sariba Khan to be Nagaland-W's top bowler

Sariba Khan is tipped to lead the bowling attack for Nagaland this season. The all-rounder was able to pick up two wickets last season as the bowlers struggled heavily against big teams. Sariba was brilliant against Baroda and Hyderabad Women in T20 matches and can be tipped to pick at least two wickets against Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.