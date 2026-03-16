Facts: Sarpik Lligu led Arunachal Pradesh Women’s bowling attack with five wickets in five innings last season.

Milanchanu Yambem was the leading wicket-taker for Manipur Women in the 2024 season with seven wickets in five innings.

Manipur Women have a 1-0 scoreline against Arunachal Pradesh Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s performances last season were absolutely disastrous and their last outing against Uttarakhand Women was abhorrent to say the least. The latter were allowed to post 170 runs on the board since Arunachal Pradesh Women’s bowlers failed to curtail the opposition’s scoring. During their chase, though, the batters were horrendous considering the entire team was bundled out for a measly 21 runs which resulted in a massive 149-run defeat.

Manipur Women were in the same plight as they went winless throughout their campaign and ended it with a loss at the hands of Hyderabad Women. After the latter scored 122 runs while batting first, Manipur Women struggled during their chase as they found themselves restricted to 68 runs by the end of the innings. Loidangtondevi Thokchom’s unbeaten 20 was the only noteworthy performance and the rest of the batters did not quite contribute enough, leading to a 54-run defeat.

Arunachal Pradesh Women chance of winning - 45%

Manipur Women chance of winning - 55%

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Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh Women to score low before first dismissal

Abhi Nabam Tadik was the only recurring opener for Arunachal Pradesh Women last season and in the five games the team played, she had four different opening partners. Having opened with Sardum Ligu, Shivi Yadav, Mai Kasa Mekh and Adhikta Rautela, the openers added measly scores of 3, 20, 2, 12 and 14 runs to the first wicket. There was no sign of improvement whatsoever and they are expected to put on another subpar total together in the next game.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Toss Prediction

There are no records of major tournaments or matches at Police Training Academy Ground, and the venue is yet to host a fixture in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Weather Report

A 40% possibility of rain is predicted at Agartala with light rain expected to cause disruptions. The temperature is set to go up to 31 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Player List

Nabam Yapu (c), Abhi Nabam Tadik, Dayum Tatak Popi, Sarita Tiwari, Archeta Panwaar, Lozen Majawar, Nabam Yakar, Sarpik Lligu, Takam Riniu, Nabam Para Dolu, Tarh Adam, Techi Yana.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhi Nabam Tadik Batter Sarita Tiwari Batter Nabam Yapu (C) All-rounder Takam Riniu Wicket-keeper Sarpik Lligu All-rounder Tarh Adam Bowler Dayum Tatak Popi Batter Nabam Para Dolu Bowler Archeta Panwaar All-rounder Techi Yana Bowler Lozen Majawar All-rounder

Arunachal Pradesh Women Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh Women were completely off the mark with the bat and ball last season, and they were absolutely hapless all season. Their batting display in the last group stage encounter was abysmal.

Manipur Women Player List

Monicadevi Ningthoojam (c), Brahmacharimayum Devi, K Ranjitha, Khoibam Devi, Laishram Teresa, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Ronibala Chanu Thokchom, Chingkheileima Mangsatabam, Naoroibam Sophiya Chanu, Rajkumari Devi, Thoudam Niruta, Keisham Kalpana, Haorungbam Kiranbala, Milanchanu Yambem, Thoudam Mangalsana.

Predicted Playing XI

Chingkheileima Mangsatabam All-rounder Rajkumari Devi All-rounder Loidangtondevi Thokchom Batter Keisham Kalpana Wicket-keeper Monicadevi Ningthoojam (C) All-rounder Brahmacharimayum Devi Batter K Ranjitha Batter Thoudam Niruta All-rounder Naoroibam Sophiya Chanu All-rounder Milanchanu Yambem Bowler Thoudam Mangalsana Bowler

Manipur Women Team Form

There is room for improvement in Manipur Women’s batting but they certainly have enough strength to overcome their rivals in the upcoming encounter. They also have a superior bowling unit in comparison to Arunachal Pradesh Women.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Head-to-Head

In the solitary encounter between the sides in the last three seasons, Manipur Women beat Arunachal Pradesh.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Manipur Women - 1

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Betting Odds

Manipur Women to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh Women

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Abhi Nabam Tadik and Shivi Yadav were not a particularly prolific pair for the team’s opening wicket last season. In the last three games of the tournament, they secured totals of 3, 20 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. Manipur Women were not superior in this aspect considering their openers, Chingkheileima Mangsatabam and Rajkumari Devi, set up substandard stands of 14, 12 and 6 runs in the last three outings. Based on the latter’s consistency, they are endorsed to outdo their rivals’ first wicket in the upcoming match.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Best Batters

Abhi Nabam Tadik to be Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Abhi Nabam Tadik was among the top run scorers for Arunachal Pradesh Women last season as she scored 30 runs in five innings. In 20 T20 innings thus far, she has amassed 155 runs and she remains one of the team’s most reliable batters, making her the top contender against Manipur Women.

Loidangtondevi Thokchom to be Manipur Women’s Best Batter

Loidangtondevi Thokchom emerged as the leading run-getter for Manipur Women in the previous tournament, having amassed 90 runs in six innings. She has a total of 294 runs in 19 T20 innings so far. Even though her average of 10.89 is unfavorable, she is expected to top the charts in the upcoming game against Arunachal Pradesh Women.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Manipur Women Best Bowlers

Sarpik Lligu to be Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sarpik Lligu was the joint leading bowler for Arunachal Pradesh Women last season with a total of five wickets in five innings. She has a total of nine wickets in her T20 career spanning 15 innings, and although her average of 37.11 could be improved, she has the potential to lead the charge in the upcoming encounter.

Milanchanu Yambem to be Manipur Women’s Best Bowler

Milanchanu Yambem led Manipur Women’s bowling attack with a total of seven wickets in five innings in the 2024 season, including two three-wicket hauls. She has 21 wickets in 28 innings along with an average of 30.81, and she is on course to be their top bowler once again in the next fixture.