Facts: All the matches have been affected by rain so far in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Plate Group.

Mizoram are languishing in last place after three matches with two of their matches abandoned due to rain.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh’s previous game against Meghalaya was abandoned due to rain. It was their second game in the competition that was spoiled due to rain. Overall, after three matches, they are in fifth place in the points table with four points. In the only game they played, they lost to Nagaland, failing to defend the target of 92 runs. Arunchal Pradesh would be eager to get on the board with a win over Mizoram.

It has been a real struggle for Mizoram in the tournament so far as they haven’t got to play a full game. Rain has affected every match of the competition and Mizoram have lost one of them by VJD method while their other game was abandoned. They are languishing in sixth position in the points table with only fours points to show for their efforts from three matches.

Arunachal Pradesh-W chances of winning - 55%

Mizoram-W chances of winning - 45%

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Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhi opens the innings for Arunachal Pradesh and is one of the players who tend to hold one end up. She scored 19 runs off 32 balls with a four in the previous game. The strike rate of 59.38 is extremely poor but the conditions haven’t been easy to bat in Agartala at all. Abhi can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Shivangi Raj is the captain of Mizoram Women and she bowled well in the only match they got to bowl the entire innings. She returned with figures of 1/20 in her four overs and did extremely well to keep a leash on the run-scoring. Shivangi will be keen on delivering another good spell for her side. Hence, she can be expected to pick at least two wickets in this game against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Match Toss Prediction

Only one innings has been completed at the MBB Stadium in Agartala so far in the tournament. Sikkim posted 101 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs in that clash. This shows that batting is not easy on the surface and a total around 120-125 could be par. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with so much rain around.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Agartala is much better next week with no rain expected at all which is a much-needed relief for teams. The sun is expected to be out shining bright with the temperature set to be in the mid-30s. The fans will get to witness full 40 overs of action as teams will get a chance to add crucial points to their tally.

Arunachal Pradesh-W News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nabam Yapu (C), Takam Riniu (WK), S Ligu, Abhi, N Yakar, Nabam Para, Lozen Ashfaque, Mridula Sriram, Archeta Panwar, Vaishnovi, Sarita Tiwari

Predicted Playing XI

Abhi Batter Lozen Ashfaque Batter Vaishnovi Batter Nabam Yapu (C) All-Rounder N Yakar All-Rounder Archeta Panwar All-Rounder S Ligu All-Rounder Nabam Para Bowler Takam Riniu Wicketkeeper Sarita Tiwari Bowler Mridula Sriram Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won a single game in the competition so far in three matches. They lost to Nagaland while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain.

Mizoram-W News & Player List

Mizoram-W Player List

Shivangi Raj (C), Felfel Pautu, Vanlal Rem Tluangi, PA Patel, Jacinta, Mami, Sandhia, Unnati Naik, Thelma, Puipuii, Nunmawii, Zdi, Lawmi, Zothan Sangi, Sawmtluangi

Predicted Playing XI

Felfel Pautu All-Rounder PA Patel Batter Jacinta Batter Mami Batter Vanlal Rem Tluangi Wicketkeeper Unnati Naik All-Rounder Puipuii Batter Thelma Bowler Sandhia Bowler Nunmawii Bowler Shivangi Raj (C) Bowler

Mizoram-W Team Form

Mizoram Women have played three matches in the tournament so far and two of them have been abandoned. They have lost one game and that was also by VJD method.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Head to Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Women are facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Betting Odds

Arunachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Women

Abhi and Lozen Ashfaque open the innings for Arunachal Pradesh while Felfel Pautu has opened the innings with two different players in two innings so far. The opening combination of both teams haven’t oozed a lot of confidence as they have struggled in the tournament so far. However, Abhi and Lozen seem to be a little more composed and better placed than their Mizoram counterparts who have been poor in both matches so far. Hence, Arunachal Pradesh are expected to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Womern in this game.

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Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Top Batters

Nabam Yapu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top batter

Nabam Yapu is the captain of the Arunachal Pradesh side and she led from the front in the only game they batted in the competition. She came out to bat at four and scored an unbeaten 36 off 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 83.72. Interestingly, she didn’t hit a single four or a six which shows she has the game to play long and help the team post a decent total. Hence, Nabam Yapu can be expected to become the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh.

Felfel Pautu to be Mizoram-W's top batter

Felfel Pautu is the opening batter for Mizoram but hasn’t got going as expected in two matches so far. She has scored 18 runs in two innings but is one of the best players in the Mizoram line-up. Being an opener, Pautu has the best chance to hold one end and play a big knock for her side. Hence, she can be expected to be the top batter for Mizoram in the clash against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Mizoram Women Top Bowlers

Nabam Yapu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top bowler

Nabam Yapu is arguably the best player in the Arunachal Pradesh squad. She can bat well and was the best bowler for the team in the clash against Nagaland as well. She returned with the figures of 2/20 in her four overs and was brilliant during her spell. Hence, Nabam Yapu is expected to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh.

Unnati Naik to be Mizoram-W's top bowler

Unnati Naik is an all-rounder but was the best bowler in the only completed bowling innings for Mizoram in the game against Sikkim. She opened the bowling attack for her side and returned with the figures of 2/10 in four overs. Unnati also delivered a maiden over which is extremely rare in the shortest format of the game. Hence, Unnati Naik is expected to be the top bowler for Mizoram Women in the game against Arunachal Pradesh.