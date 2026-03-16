Facts: Sikkim are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 12 points to show for their efforts in the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh are rooted to the bottom of the table with zero wins in four matches so far.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh have turned out to be the weakest team among six playing in the ongoing Senior Women’s Trophy Plate group. They are at the bottom of the points table after playing four matches, with no wins to show for their efforts so far. This is their last league game and would be extremely tough for them to go past the table-toppers Sikkim who are in great form at the moment.

As for Sikkim, they are coming off a comfortable win over Manipur in their previous game, chasing down a modest total of 69 runs. Sikkim are on top of the points table with two wins from four matches while their other two games were abandoned due to rain. With a place in the final confirmed, the table toppers will be keen on continuing the winning momentum ahead of the final on October 17.

Arunachal Pradesh-W chances of winning - 35%

Sikkim-W chances of winning - 65%

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Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Felfel Pautu opens the innings for Arunachal Pradesh and tends to hold one end right through the innings. She scored 16 runs off 37 balls in the previous game and in the game against Sikkim, she will again be expected to hang around in the middle. Pautu can be expected to score at least 15 runs in this final game of the season for Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarika Koli didn’t get a chance to bowl in the game against Mizoram due to rain. But she bowled a fantastic spell in the previous outing against Manipur. The Sikkim skipper led from the front with the ball, returning with figures of 3/11 in her four overs and played a crucial role in skittling the opposition to just 68 runs. Hence, Sarika Koli can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Match Toss Prediction

68 and 74 were the two scores posted by teams batting first on October 13 at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala. Both the scores were easily chased down and the trend is likely to continue. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first as they will look to restrict the opposition and then gun down the score.

Weather Report

Rain has finally relented in Agartala and it is set to be a sunny week for the rest of the tournament. Even though it is an 8:30 AM start for this match, the sun will be out shining bright and the temperature is likely to hover around 28-32 Degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match.

Arunachal Pradesh-W News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nabam Yapu (C), Takam Riniu (WK), S Ligu, Abhi, N Yakar, Nabam Para, Lozen Ashfaque, Mridula Sriram, Archeta Panwar, Vaishnovi, Sarita Tiwari, D Popi, Techiyana

Predicted Playing XI

Abhi Batter Lozen Ashfaque Batter Vaishnovi Batter Nabam Yapu (C) All-Rounder N Yakar All-Rounder Archeta Panwar All-Rounder S Ligu All-Rounder Nabam Para Bowler Takam Riniu Wicketkeeper D Popi Bowler Techiyana Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won a single game in the competition so far in four matches. After going down to Nagaland in the previous outing, they lost to Sikkim as well.

Sikkim-W News & Player List

Sikkim-W Player List

Sarika Koli (C), Pranita C, SR Desai, Dipa Das, Leeza, Samayita, Mariam, Bindiya Rai, Primula, Nandika, Priyanka Kurmi, Anjeel Lepcha, Songkit Lhamoo Lepcha, Tabita Subba, Rabika Chettri

Predicted Playing XI

Nadika All-Rounder Priyanka Kurmi Batter Samayita Batter Dipa Das Batter SR Desai Wicketkeeper Primula All-Rounder Mariam Batter Leeza Bowler Sarika Koli (C) Bowler Pranita C Bowler Bindiya Rai Bowler

Sikkim-W Team Form

Sikkim Women have played four matches in the tournament so far and two of them have been abandoned. However, they have won the other two matches comfortably to be at the top of the table.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Head to Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Women are facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh Women

Abhi and Lozen Ashfaque opened the innings for Arunachal Pradesh in the previous game and won the battle of openers against Mizoram. They added 26 runs for the first wicket with Abhi top-scoring for the team. Nandika and Priyanka Kurmi open the innings for Sikkim and even though the latter got out for a duck in the previous game, they have been in decent touch. Looking at the form of their team, Sikkim are likely to outclass their Arunachal counterparts and are expected to have a better opening partnership in this game.

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Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Top Batters

Abhi to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top batter

Abhi has opened the innings in two matches for Arunachal Pradesh and is their leading run-scorer as well. She has returned with scores of 19 and 32 in two matches and has been forced to bat slowly with no support from the other end at all. Nevertheless, it is due to her that Arunachal Pradesh have posted some total on the board in the tournament. Hence, Abhi can be backed to become the top batter for her side in this outing.

Samayita to be Sikkim-W's top batter

Samayita is the in-form batter for Sikkim in this tournament so far. She bats at number three and has been the fulcrum of their batting line-up in both matches they’ve won so far. Samayita returned with scores of 24 and 32 in two matches, showing her class with six fours in those outings. Hence, Samayita can be expected to be Sikkim Women’s top batter in this clash.

Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Sikkim Women Top Bowlers

Nabam Yapu to be Arunachal Pradesh-W’s top bowler

Nabam Yapu might not have got a wicket in the previous game against Mizoram but she is one of their best players and is the captain of the team. In the clash against Nagaland, she returned with the figures of 2/20 and also conceded only 15 runs in three overs in the previous game. Nabam Yapu is expected to pick up wickets against Sikkim and hence, she can be backed to become Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler.

Pranita C to be Sikkim-W's top bowler

Pranita C has been the best bowler for Sikkim in the tournament so far. She has picked up four wickets in two matches played and her economy has been absolutely superb. In the rain-affected game against Mizoram, she picked up two wickets in 1.3 overs while conceding only three runs and then backed it up with the figures of 2/8 in 3.3 overs in the previous game. Hence, Pranita C is expected to be Sikkim Women’s top bowler in this encounter.