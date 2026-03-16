Facts: Rashmi Dey has scored 51 runs and picked up 4 wickets in the last 2 matches for Assam Women.

Taniya Bhatia has scored 61 runs in the last 2 matches for Chandigarh Women.

Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Chance of Winning

Assam Women suffered their second consecutive loss in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy after being defeated by Railways Women by 57 runs in Raipur. Chasing a target of 133, the Assam batters struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 75/8 in their 20 overs, with a low run rate of 3.75.

Skipper R. Dey fought a solitary battle, top-scoring with 36 off 41 balls, while U. Chatterjee contributed 14. Four of their batters were dismissed for a score of 5 or less. On the bowling front, R. Dey and J. Kalita were the most effective, each taking 2 wickets.

Chandigarh Women are coming off a 13-run loss to Jharkhand Women in Match 63 of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Raipur. Chasing 153 for victory, Chandigarh could only manage 139/8 in their 20 overs. T. Bhatia played an outstanding innings, top-scoring with 60 runs off 48 balls, including eight fours and one six.

Contributions also came from G. Grewal (25) and captain N. Sharma (15). However, a lack of substantial partnerships after Bhatia's dismissal cost them the match. With the ball, K. Shibi was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for just 22 runs.

Based on the recent form, team combination and balance of both the teams Chandigarh Women has a better chance of winning this contest.

Assam Women Chance of Winning - 48%

Chandigarh Women Chance of Winning - 52%

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Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Taniya Bhatia scored 61 runs in the last two matches for Chandigarh Women this season and is the leading run-scorer. She bats in the top order and has vast experience, where she has scored 1,309 runs in her WT20 career. Against a slightly inexperienced bowling unit of Assam Women, we expect Taniya Bhatia to continue her good run of form and score over 18 runs.

Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 103 runs and teams bowling first won three of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, October 15, Raipur is forecast to experience a sunny day with a high temperature of 32 °C (89.6 °F). Light winds of around 8 km/h are expected, with no chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 64%.

Assam Women News & Players List

Assam Women Players List

Monikha Das, Gayatri Gurung, Rashmi Dey, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Baruah, Khushi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Nirupama Baro, Maina Narah, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Amontika Munda, Hemlata Payeng, Priyanka Kalita, Rima Pegu.

Probable Playing XI

Gayatri Gurung Batter Priyanka Baruah Batter Khushi Sharma Batter Maina Narah Wicket-Keeper Monikha Das All-Rounder Rashmi Dey All-Rounder (C) Nirupama Baro All-Rounder Urmila Chatterjee All-Rounder Anamika Bori All-Rounder Mousumi Narah Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler

Assam Women Recent Form

Assam Women lost two of the three matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025. They currently stand at bottom of the Elite Group D.

Chandigarh Women News & Players List

Chandigarh Women players list

Aaradhana D Bisht, Arshbaani, Eknoor Kaur, Gulnaaz, Ishana Chadha, Jyotikumari, Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Monika Jangu Bishnoi, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, P Guleria, Palak Rana, Parushi Prabhakar, Pushpa Bishnoi, Rajni Devi, Rakhi, Rameza Begum, Sarah, Shivali, Shivangi, Shivani Thakur, Suman, Tanishqa, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Tanya G Verma, Urvashi Saini, Yashika.

Probable Playing XI

Monika Pandey Batsman Parushi Prabhakar Batsman Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-Keeper (WK) Aaradhana Bisht Batsman Nandani Sharma Batsman (C) Monika Bishnoi Bowler Palak Rana Batsman Shivangi Yadav All-rounder Rajni Devi All-rounder Kumari Shibi Bowler Jyoti Kumari Bowler

Chandigarh Women Recent Form

Chandigarh Women currently stand at fifth place in the Elite Group D, where they lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Head to Head Record

This is the first time both teams will meet in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Betting Odds

Chandigarh Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women

Chandigarh Women's opening pair of Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar on average scored 16 runs per match this season. While Assam Women's opening pair of Monikha Dhas and Gurung are averaging 15 runs per game this season. Given the recent form of both teams' openers and the consistency with which they scored runs so far, we are backing Chandigarh Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women.

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Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Top Batters

Rashmi Dey to be the top batter for Assam Women

The skipper of Assam Women’s team, Rashmi Dey scored 36 runs in 41 balls, almost scoring half of the team’s runs in the last match against Railways Women. So far in this season she has scored 51 runs in 2 matches and is the leading run-scorer for her team. We are backing Dey to continue her good run of form against Chandigarh Women.

Taniya Bhatia to be the top batter for Chandigarh Women

After scoring just one run in her first match of the season against Goa, Taniya Bhatia bounced back with a gritty half-century, scoring 60 runs in 48 balls but couldn’t take her team over the line. With her team losing both the matches played this season, there is an added responsibility on her as a senior player, and we predict her to play a match-winning knock and dominate against Assam bowlers.

Assam Women vs Chandigarh Women Top Bowlers

Rashmi Dey to be the top bowler for Assam Women

Rashmi Dey picked up four wickets in two matches this season and has been the top bowler for Assam Women in both the matches. With her off-break bowling, she has kept the batters under check and has controlled the pace of the game in the middle overs, going at an economy of just under 3.5 runs per over. She is the best player to back to take wickets for Assam Women in this fixture.

Jyoti Kumari to be the top bowler for Chandigarh Women

Jyoti Kumari has been amongst the wickets in both the matches played this season, picking up two wickets in each match for a total of four wickets this season. With her being in really good form for Chandigarh Women, it’s a no-brainer to back her to continue her good run of form, and we predict her to be the top bowler for Chandigarh Women.