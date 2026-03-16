Facts: Delhi opener Priyan Punia scored 62 runs off 56 balls in her side's last match vs Uttarakhand Women

Tanisha Singh of Delhi Women picked three wickets vs Uttarakhand on Thursday

Assam Women vs Delhi Women Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025 Chance of Winning

Assam Women are yet to get on the points table as their first Group D match was abandoned due to rain. Delhi Women, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each, and are occupying the third spot in the seven-team table.

Delhi Women will once again have a solid chance of beating Assam in their third game. There are a couple of reasons behind it. Firstly, Delhi Women have already played two games at the Raipur venue, and are very much used to the conditions. Assam are yet to open their campaign officially as their first match was washed out due to bad weather. Also, Delhi Women are high on confidence after their convincing win against Uttarakhand in their last fixture. Delhi will also have the psychological advantage of beating Assam last season with a lot of ease. Delhi had chased down a 129-run total with seven wickets and 27 balls remaining.

Assam Women chances of winning: 30%

Delhi Women chances of winning: 70%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rashid Dey scored unbeaten 21 runs off 20 balls when she last played against Delhi. In the Senior T20 Women's Trophy match, Dey smashed just one four in his gritty innings. Betting on Dey could prove to be a masterstroke on Saturday.

Delhi Women opener Deeksha look set for a successful season. She scored 20 runs off 22 balls in his last outing against Uttarakhand. The innings consisted of four boundaries. Deeksha scored 13 off 13 balls in her side's tournament opener. A big knock from her is round the corner.

Assam Women vs Delhi Women Toss Prediction

With chances of rain in Raipur, there is a good chance that the team winning the toss could opt to field first to be aware about the exact target in case the overs are reduced and the targets are revised. In the last match at the venue, Goa won the toss and elected to bat first, but they lost to Jharkhand by seven wickets.

Weather Report

It's expected to rain a bit in Raipur on Saturday, October 11. Chances of rain are thirty percent from 11 AM to 3 PM. The match is scheduled to start at 11 AM. With a humidity level of 80 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

Delhi Women News & Player List

Delhi Women Player List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Mallika, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat (WK), Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Riya Shokeen (WK), Shivani, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, Vanshika Lila

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia Batter Deeksha Batter Tanisha Singh All-rounder Shweta Sherawat Batter Nizma All-rounder Ayushi Soni Batter Soni Yadav All-rounder Riya Shokeen Wicketkeeper-batter Parunika Sisodia Bowler Ekta Bhadana Bowler Bharti Rawal Bowler

Delhi Women Team Form

Delhi Women won four of their six league stage matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024. They failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Assam Women News & Player List

Assam Player List

Amontika Munda, Anamika Bori, Bedashree Borpatragohain, Bhagyasri Barman, Binkimoni Saikia, Dimpi Bhuyan, Diya Barman (WK), Dolly Kardong (WK), Florina Taye, Gayatri Gurung, Gyanashree Barman, Hemalata Payeng, Hiramoni Saikia (WK), Jintimani Kalita, Jyoti Devi (WK), Karabi Bhakta, Khushi Sharma, Lakhipriya Chetia, Maina Narah (WK), Maini Payeng, Mompiya Das, Monikha Das, Mousumi Narah, Narjiwara Begum, Nirupama Baro, Pahari Saikia, Pallk Kumari, Priyanka Boruah, Priyanka Dutta (WK), Priyanka Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Rima Pegu, Ruhina Pegu, Rupshree Saikia, Shanti Rai, Shivani Bishnoi, Sunita Phukon, Swastika Gogoi, Uma Chetry (WK), Urmila Chatterjee.

Predicted Playing XI

Monikha Das Batter Gayatri Gurung Batter Amontika Munda All-rounder Priyanka Boruah Batter Jyoti Dev All-rounder Jintimani Kalita Batter Maina Narah Wicketkeeper-batter Hemalata Payeng Wicketkeeper-batter Mousumi Narah Bowler Nirupama Baro Bowler Karabi Bhakta Bowler

Assam Women Women Form

In the last edition of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Assam Women won and lost three matches each. They failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Assam vs Delhi Head to Head

When Assam and Delhi Women last met in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025, the latter emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Assam Women vs Delhi Women Betting Odds

Delhi Women to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Delhi Women opening pair of Priya Punia and Deeksha partnered for 33 runs in their last match against Uttarakhand. Punia scored 62 runs off 56 balls, while Deeksha chipped in with 20 off 22. The duo stitched a 20-run partnership in their first match of the tournament against Railways. They should manage to score over 19 runs together once against Assam on Saturday.

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Assam Women vs Delhi Women Top Batters

Amontika Munda to be Assam Women's top Batter

Amontika Munda will have a good chance of emerging as the leading run-scorer for her team in their match against Delhi. Munda had emerged as the top run-scorer for Assam when they last played against Delhi in the same tournament a year ago. She had scored 31 runs off as many balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six.

Priya Punia to be Delhi Women's top batter

Delhi Women opener Priya Punia scored 19 runs off 12 balls in their seires opener against Railways. In her second outing of the Seniors Women's T20 Trophy, she scored 62 runs off 56 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and three sixes. The 29-year-old has played 15 white-ball matches for India.

Assam Women vs Delhi Women Top Bowlers

Nirupama Baro to be Assam Women's top bowler

Eyes will be on pacer Nirupama Baro when she takes the field against Delhi on Saturday. She picked a wicket against them in last year's edition, and would aim to have a better hunt. Overall, she has picked five wickets in her last three outings.

Parunika Sisodia to be Delhi Women's top bowler

Slow left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia picked three wickets in her last outing against Uttarakhand. She gave away just 22 runs in four overs. A total of 11 dot balls were bowled by the WPL star. Sisodia picked one wicket against Railways.