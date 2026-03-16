Facts: Rashmi Dey has scored 88 runs and picked up 5 wickets in the last four matches.

Sunanda Yetrekar picked up 6 wickets in the last five matches this season.

Assam Women vs Goa Women Chance of Winning

Assam Women's poor run of form continues this season as they lost their fourth consecutive match, falling to a 7-wicket defeat against Uttarakhand Women. Batting first, the team's struggles were evident as they were bundled out for a disappointing total of 78 runs in 19.5 overs.

The top score came from Amontika Munda with 17 runs off 19 balls, but the overall batting effort lacked substance and partnerships. Despite Jintimani Kalita’s efforts with 2 wickets for 16 runs, the bowlers had too small a target to defend, and Uttarakhand comfortably chased it down in the 16th over.

Goa Women suffered their third loss of the season, falling to a 7-wicket defeat against Railways Women. Batting first, Goa managed to post a competitive total of 137/7 in 20 overs. Poorva Bhaidkar was the top performer with a solid knock of 41 runs off 36 balls, supported by Harshitha Yadav's 28.

However, the total proved insufficient as the Railways chase was clinical. With the ball, Goa's efforts were led by Metali Gawandar, Vidhi Bhandare, and Tanaya Naik, who each claimed a wicket, but they couldn't stem the flow of runs, allowing Railways to cruise to the target in the 18th over.

Assam Women’s Chance of Winning - 41%

Goa Women’s Chance of Winning - 59%

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Assam Women vs Goa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rashmi Dey has scores of 12, 25, 36* and 15 runs this season. She has gotten off to good starts but failed to convert them into big ones. So far, Dey has scored a total of 88 runs in 4 matches, averaging 22 this season. She is one of the key batters in the middle order for Assam and has consistently scored in double figures, and we predict her score to be over 16 runs in this match against Goa Women.

Assam Women vs Goa Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Raipur Cricket Association Ground offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. The average 1st innings score in the last three WT20 matches played at this venue is 125 runs and in all three matches the team batting first won. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to post a competitive total on the board and then look to defend it.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Raipur on Sunday, October 19, indicates a sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31°C, with a low of 22°C. The chance of precipitation is 0%. Humidity will be around 69%, and light winds of approximately 5 mph are anticipated.

Assam Women News & Players List

Assam Women Players List

Monikha Das, Gayatri Gurung, Rashmi Dey, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Baruah, Khushi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Nirupama Baro, Maina Narah, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Amontika Munda, Hemlata Payeng, Priyanka Kalita, Rima Pegu.

Probable Playing XI

Gayatri Gurung Batter Priyanka Baruah Batter Khushi Sharma Batter Maina Narah Wicket-Keeper Monikha Das All-Rounder Rashmi Dey All-Rounder (C) Nirupama Baro All-Rounder Urmila Chatterjee All-Rounder Anamika Bori All-Rounder Mousumi Narah Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler

Assam Women Recent Form

Assam Women lost four of the last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025. They currently stand at bottom of the Elite Group D with two points in 5 matches.

Goa Women News & Players List

Goa Women Players List

Amonkar Diksha, Angel Dcosta, Athashree Shivarkar, Harshada Kadam, Harshita Yadav, Kimaya R Pathak, Krupa Patel, Metali Ramesh Gawandar, Naik Divya, Palak, Pooja Yadav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Purvaja P Verlekar, Rakshanda P, Rakshandha K, Sanikadhuri, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Savali S Kolambkar, Sayani, Sejal Naik, Sejal Satardekar, Shrey, Siddhi Savase, Sunanda, Tanaya Naik, Tanisha, Urvashi, Usma, Vidhi Bhandare, Vinavi Gurav.

Probable Playing XI

Vinavi Gurav Wicket-Keeper (C) Sunanda Yetrekar All-Rounder Purvaja P Verlekar Batsman Harshita Yadav All-Rounder Sanjula Naik Batsman Poorva Bhaidkar Bowler Shreya Parab Batsman Tanaya Naik All-Rounder Usma Khan Bowler Metali Gawandar Bowler Vidhi Bhandare Bowler

Goa Women Recent Form

Goa Women are having a mixed tournament so far, where they won two and lost three of the five matches in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at 4th place on the Elite Group D with 8 points in 5 matches.

Assam Women vs Goa Women Head to Head Record

In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Assam Women and Goa Women met once and that match was won by Goa Women.

Matches Played: 1

Assam Women: 0

Goa Women: 1

Assam Women vs Goa Women Betting Odds

Goa Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women

Assam Women's opening pair of Monikha Das and Gayathri Gurung have, on average, scored 6 runs per match for the first wicket in their last three matches. On the flip side, Goa Women's opening pair of Harshitha Yadav and Purvaja P Verlekar have, on average, scored 21 runs per match in their last three matches this season. Considering their recent form and the consistency with which both teams' openers have scored runs in the last three matches, we are backing Goa Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women.

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Assam Women vs Goa Women Top Batters

Rashmi Dey to be the Top batter for Assam Women

The skipper of Assam Women’s team, Rashmi Dey scored 12 runs in the last match against Uttarakhand Women and was the second best batter. So far in this season she has scored 88 runs in 4 matches and is the leading run-scorer for her team. We are backing Dey to continue her good run of form against Goa Women.

Purvaja P Verlekar to be the Top Batter for Goa Women

Purvaja P Verlekar has scored 69 runs in 5 matches this season for Goa Women and she has top scored in two of those matches. Though Verlekar hasn’t been at her best in the last two matches, she is one of the most impactful players who is expected to bounce back in the last match of the season and dominate against the Assam bowlers.

Assam Women vs Goa Women Top Bowlers

Rashmi Dey to be the top bowler for Assam Women

Rashmi Dey picked up five wickets in four matches this season and has been the top bowler for Assam Women in two of those matches. With her off-break bowling, she has kept the batters under check and has controlled the pace of the game in the middle overs, going at an economy of just under 3.5 runs per over. She is the best player to back to take wickets for Assam Women in this fixture.

Sunanda Yetrekar to be the Top Bowler for Goa Women

Sunanda Yetrekar went wicketless in the last match against Railways Women where she conceded 22 runs. She has taken 6 wickets in five matches this tournament and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. Yetrekar bowls the crucial overs, especially in the backend of the innings, and therefore has a better chance of getting more wickets.