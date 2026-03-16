Facts: Assam Women’s Monika Das was their leading run scorer in the tournament last season with 205 runs in six innings.

Shashi Mathur led Jharkhand Women’s run charts with 228 runs in six innings in the 2024 season of the tournament.

Assam Women lead their head-to-head tally against Jharkhand Women by a 2-1 scoreline in the last three seasons.

Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Chances of Winning

Assam Women had their ups and downs last season but they ended their season on a subdued note, having lost to a superior Delhi Women in the last group stage fixture. The former batted first and piled on a 128-run stand; Amontika Munda was the only standout performer as she scored 31 runs during the innings. This was not a target the bowlers were equipped to defend, and they did the best they could by toppling three wickets. However, they could not curtail Delhi Women’s advance which resulted in a seven-wicket loss for the Monikha Das-led team.

On the other hand, Jharkhand Women were quite a competitive side during the last season. Nevertheless, they suffered an unseemly defeat in the last outing against Saurashtra Women where the former notched up a mere 116 runs in the first innings. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter Rashmi Gudia top-scored with 31 runs but she did not receive enough support from the other batters. They failed to keep their rivals at bay and wound up losing by a margin of seven wickets in the end.

Assam Women chance of winning - 44%

Jharkhand Women chance of winning - 56%

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Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Betting Tips

Jharkhand Women to score high before first dismissal

Shashi Mathur and Rashmi Gudia were Jharkhand Women’s mainstay openers in the 2024 season of the tournament where the pair were destructive together. In the last five matches, they secured stands of 30, 1, 111, 60 and 14 runs before the loss of the first wicket. Moreover, Mathur and Gudia have impressive T20 career averages of 36.00 and 23.50, respectively, which puts them in a favorable position to put on another competitive total in the next encounter.

Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Toss Prediction

In the last ten T20 matches held at RDCA Ground, the average first innings score of 158 is quite competitive and gives the teams a massive advantage at the venue. The surface is primarily batter-friendly and that makes batting first the favored option for the next outing, too.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear skies are predicted at Raipuron the day of the fixture with no chance of rainfall whatsoever. The temperature is set to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

Assam Women Player List

Monikha Das (c), Amontika Munda, Gayatri Gurung, Khushi Sharma, Priyanka Baruah, Nirupama Baro, Rashmi Dey, Urmila Chatterjee, Jyoti Devi, Shivani Bishnoi, Jintimani Kalita, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Kalita, Rima Pegu.

Predicted Playing XI

Monikha Das (C) All-rounder Gayatri Gurung Batter Amontika Munda Batter Priyanka Baruah Batter Rashmi Dey All-rounder Jintimani Kalita Bowler Jyoti Devi Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma Batter Nirupama Baro All-rounder Rima Pegu Bowler Mousumi Narah Bowler

Assam Women Team Form

Assam Women’s batting was largely spearheaded by skipper Monikha Das and she did not receive enough assistance from the rest of the team. Their bowling attack is severely lacking and that puts them at a massive disadvantage against Jharkhand Women.

Jharkhand Women Player List

Rashmi Gudia (c), Neha Saw, Priyanka Luthra, Sayali A Lonkar, Shashi Mathur, Sonia Shyam, Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Durga Murmu, Monika Murmu, Ila Khan, Megha Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Sayali Kumari, Shanti Kumari.

Predicted Playing XI

Shashi Mathur Batter Rashmi Gudia (C) Wicket-keeper Sonia Shyam Batter Ashwani Kumari All-rounder Durga Murmu All-rounder Khushboo Kumari Bowler Megha Kumari Batter Mamta Paswan Bowler Sayali A Lonkar Batter Shanti Kumari Bowler Arti Kumari All-rounder

Jharkhand Women Team Form

Jharkhand Women’s batting and bowling were both on the money in the last season, and their batting department was particularly fiery with the likes of Shashi Mathur and Rashmi Gudia. They also had a bowling unit who pulled their weight.

Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Head-to-Head

Assam Women lead their head-to-head tally against Jharkhand Women with a 2-1 scoreline in the last three outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Assam Women - 2

Jharkhand Women - 1

Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Betting Odds

Jharkhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women

In the 2024 season of the competition, Monikha Das and Gayatri Gurung opened for Assam Women and posted totals of 8, 24 and 63 runs before the first dismissal in the last three games. Their partnership saw a gradual decline over the course of the season and although Jharkhand Women’s Shashi Mathur and Rashmi Gudia were on a similar trajectory, the latter are a tad more competitive in this regard. They added 30, 1 and 111 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings of the previous season, and that makes them the favorite opening pair in the upcoming match.

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Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Best Batters

Monikha Das to be Assam Women’s Best Batter

Monikha Das led Assam Women’s batting charts in the previous season as she garnered 205 runsacross six innings. In her T20 career of 67 innings, she has 1031 runs, including three 50s. Although her average of 17.47 could improve, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Shashi Mathur to be Jharkhand Women’s Best Batter

Shashi Mathur emerged as the leading run scorer for Jharkhand Women last season where she notched up 228 runs in six innings. She has taken part in eight innings in her T20 career so far, having amassed 252 runs which includes a ton and a half-century. Averaging at 36.00, she is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Assam Women vs Jharkhand Women Best Bowlers

Monikha Das to be Assam Women’s Best Bowler

Monikha Das is a brilliant all-rounder and in her T20 career of 76 innings, she has a total of 53 wickets. She has an exceptional average of 23.45 so far which makes her the top choice for the next encounter against Jharkhand Women.

Mamta Paswan to be Jharkhand Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous season, Mamta Paswan was Jharkhand Women’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six innings. She has an impressive 35 wickets in 28 innings and a remarkable bowling average of 12.86, making her the leading contender for the upcoming outing against Assam Women.