Facts: Rashmi Dey has picked up 21 wickets in 30 matches

Monikha Das is one of the most experienced players in the Assam lineup having scored 1031 runs in 79 matches.

Assam Women vs Railways Women Chance of Winning

Assam Women head into this contest on the back of a heavy 8-wicket defeat against Delhi Women. Batting first, Assam's lineup struggled immensely, being bowled out for a low total of 88 runs in 19.5 overs. Monikha Das (21) and Gayatri Gurung (18) were the only players to show any resistance against a disciplined Delhi attack.

In the defense, the bowlers had very little to work with. Despite captain Rekha Dey's economical spell of 2/9, they could not put enough pressure on the Delhi batters. Delhi Women chased the target down easily in just 13.2 overs, resulting in a demoralizing loss for Assam Women.

Railways Women's last match against Chandigarh Women was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they secured a narrow 3-run victory over Delhi Women in their first match of the season. Batting first, Railways posted a competitive total of 150/3. Opener Nuzhat Parween (49 off 51) anchored the innings, and a late surge from Arundhati Goel (45 off 33) and Shalini Giri (24 off 13) provided the finishing flourish.

Defending 151, Railways' bowlers held their nerve as Delhi came close to the target. Player of the Match, Poonam Soni, delivered a match-winning spell of 3/25 to restrict Delhi and ensure Railways clinched the tight victory.

Based on our analysis of the recent form, balance of the teams, Railways Women has a better chance of winning this contest.

Assam Women Chance of Winning - 24%

Railways Women Chance of Winning - 76%

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Assam Women vs Railways Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween scored a match-winning knock of 49 runs off 51 balls against Delhi Women on a slowish track that favored the bowlers; her innings helped Railways edge Delhi to win their first match of the season. Parween is a highly experienced player and has scored 1219 runs in 74 T20 matches, averaging 34. Given her current run of form, we predict her score to be over 18 runs in this fixture against Assam Women.

Assam Women vs Railways Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 103 runs and teams bowling first won four of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather in Raipur on Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high temperature of 32 degree celsius. Humidity is forecasted to be around 65%, and precipitation chances are nil. A light breeze will be present, with wind speeds of 8 km/h.

Assam Women News & Players List

Assam Women Players List

Monikha Das, Gayatri Gurung, Rashmi Dey, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Baruah, Khushi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Nirupama Baro, Maina Narah, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Amontika Munda, Hemlata Payeng, Priyanka Kalita, Rima Pegu.

Probable Playing XI

Gayatri Gurung Batter Priyanka Baruah Batter Khushi Sharma Batter Maina Narah Wicket-Keeper Monikha Das All-Rounder Rashmi Dey All-Rounder (C) Nirupama Baro All-Rounder Urmila Chatterjee All-Rounder Anamika Bori All-Rounder Mousumi Narah Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler

Assam Women Recent Form

Assam Women lost the last match against Delhi Women by 8 wickets, while their first match of the season was abandoned due to rain.

Railways Women News & Players List

Railways Women Players List

Nuzhat Parween, Bhavana Goplani, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arushi Goel, Shipra Giri, Ekta Bisht, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Soni, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Shrayosi Aich.

Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Bhavana Goplani Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Arushi Goel Batter Nuzhat Parween Wicket-Keeper Shipra Giri Batter Minnu Mani All-Rounder Ekta Bisht Bowler (C) Poonam Yadav Bowler Tanuja Kanwer Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Poonam Soni Bowler

Railways Women Recent Form

Railways Women’s last match was abandoned due to rain, before that they defeated Delhi Women by 3 runs in their season opener.

Assam Women vs Railways Women Head to Head Record

Railways Women won the only match played between these two teams in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Matches Played: 1

Assam Women: 0

Railways Women: 1

Assam Women vs Railways Women Odds

Railways Women’s to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women

Railways Women’s openers Bhavana Goplani and Nuzhat Parween added 32 runs for the first wicket in their last match, while Assam Women’s Gayathri Gurung and Monikha Das scored 35. Assam’s bowlers gave away fewer runs for the first wicket, but against Railways’ experienced attack on a good bowling track, we expect Railways Women to have a stronger opening partnership this time.

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Assam Women vs Railways Women Top Batters

Monikha Das to be the Top Batter for Assam Women

Monikha Das scored 21 runs in 27 balls in the last match against Delhi Women, she was the top batter for Assam Women. Das is one of the most experienced players in the Assam lineup having scored 1031 runs in 79 matches, she is expected to lead from the front with the bat.

Nuzhat Parween to be the Top Batter for Railways Women

The wicketkeeper-batter stepped up in the very first match of the season for Railways this year, scoring 49 runs, which in fact turned out to be a match-winning knock, and she was the top batter for her team. We back Parween to continue her good run of form and play another good knock against the inexperienced Assam bowling unit.

Assam Women vs Railways Women Top Bowlers

Rashmi Dey to be the Top Bowler for Assam Women

Rashmi Dey bowled a superb spell of 2/9 in four overs against Delhi Women in a losing cause. In her short WT20 career, Dey has picked up 21 wickets in 30 matches, most of which have come in the last five matches. Given her current form with the ball and the control with which she is bowling, expect good returns from her against Railways Women.

Tanuja Kanwer to be the Top Bowler for Railways Women

The left-arm spinner went wicketless in the last match against Delhi Women, conceding 26 runs in four overs. The conditions at Raipur are going to suit her bowling much better, and with the vast experience she has in T20s, having picked up 119 wickets, our money is on Tanuja Kanwer to be the top bowler for Railways Women.