Facts: Rashmi Dey has scored 76 runs & picked up 3 wickets in the last three matches for Assam Women.

Amisha Bahukhandi has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches for Uttarakhand Women this season.

Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Chance of Winning

Assam Women's poor run of form continued as they suffered their fourth loss of the season, going down to Chandigarh Women by six wickets in a low-scoring affair. The batting unit once again struggled, posting a modest 100/8 after electing to bat. Only Khushi Sharma (26) and captain Rashmi Dey (25) showed no resistance against a disciplined Chandigarh bowling attack.

Defending the low total, Assam’s bowlers provided a glimmer of hope, with Jintimani Kalita taking an excellent 3/20 to rip through the top order. However, the momentum shifted decisively as Aaradhana Bisht (41 not out) anchored the chase, guiding Chandigarh Women to victory with just two balls to spare.

Uttarakhand Women suffered their third loss in four matches this season, falling short by 16 runs against Railways Women in a closely fought contest. The bowling attack performed admirably, restricting the strong Railways side to 110/9. Mansi Joshi, Amisha Bahukhandi, Prema Rawat, and Neelam Bhardwaj were all excellent, picking up two wickets each with economical spells.

However, the batting unit failed to build on the bowlers' good work. Chasing 111 for victory, the team struggled against Railways' spin attack, with only Kanchan Parihar offering genuine resistance, scoring a determined 48 off 49 balls. A series of middle and lower-order collapses meant Uttarakhand was eventually bowled out for 94 on the final ball of the innings.

Assam Women Chance of Winning: 41%

Uttarakhand Women Chance of Winning: 59%

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Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of Assam Women’s team, Rashmi Dey scored 25 runs in 27 balls in the last match against Chandigarh Women. So far in this season she has scored 76 runs in 3, averaging 25.3 and has scored over 20 runs in each of the last three matches. We back Dey to have another good outing with the bat and predict her score to be over 18 runs.

Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 121 runs and teams bowling first won three of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

Raipur is set for a sunny day on Friday, October 17th. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 32°C, with virtually no chance of rain (0% precipitation). Conditions will be moderately humid at 59%, accompanied by a light breeze blowing at 8 km/h.

Assam Women News & Players List

Assam Women Players List

Monikha Das, Gayatri Gurung, Rashmi Dey, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Baruah, Khushi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Nirupama Baro, Maina Narah, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Amontika Munda, Hemlata Payeng, Priyanka Kalita, Rima Pegu.

Probable Playing XI

Gayatri Gurung Batter Priyanka Baruah Batter Khushi Sharma Batter Maina Narah Wicket-Keeper Monikha Das All-Rounder Rashmi Dey All-Rounder (C) Nirupama Baro All-Rounder Urmila Chatterjee All-Rounder Anamika Bori All-Rounder Mousumi Narah Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler

Assam Women Recent Form

Assam Women lost three of the last four matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025. They currently stand at bottom of the Elite Group D.

Uttarakhand Women News & Players List

Uttarakhand Women Players List

Amisha B, Ankita Bisht, Dimpal Kandari, Dipika, Divya Bohra, Garima, Indrani Roy, Jyoti Giri, Kalpana Verma, Kanchan Parihar, Kanika, Mansi Joshi, Megha Saini, Minakshi, Muskan, Nandhini Kaushik, Nandini Kashyap, Neelam, Neelam Bisht, Nisha Mishra, Pramila Rawat, Preeti Bhandari, Prema, Raghvi, Ritika, Safina, Sakshi, Shagun, Sweta, Tara.

Probable Playing XI

Raghvi Bist © All-Rounder Nandini Kashyap Wicket-Keeper Ankita Bisht Bowler Jyoti Giri All-Rounder Neelam Bhardwaj Bowler Kanchan Parihar Wicket-Keeper Amisha Bahukhandi Bowler Prema Rawat Bowler Minakshi Chand Bowler Safina Aziz Batsman Kanika All-Rounder

Uttarakhand Women Recent Form

Uttarakhand Women lost three of their last four matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 trophy and currently stand at 6th place on the table in Elite Group D with just 2 points in 4 matches.

Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Head to Head Record

This is the first time both teams face off in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Betting Odds

Assam Women's opening pair of Monikha Dhas and Gurung are averaging 12.5 runs per game this season. While Uttarakhand Women’s opening pair of Jyoti Giri and Nandini Kashyap added 33 runs per match this season. Given the current form and consistency of both the opening batters of both the teams this season, we are backing Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Assam Women.

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Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Batters

Rashmi Dey to be the top batter for Assam Women

The skipper of Assam Women’s team, Rashmi Dey scored 25 runs in 27 balls in the last match against Chandigarh Women and was the second best batter. So far in this season she has scored 76 runs in 3 matches and is the leading run-scorer for her team. We are backing Dey to continue her good run of form against Chandigarh Women.

Nandini Kashyap to be the Top Batter for Uttarakhand Women

The skipper of Uttarakhand Women, Nandini Kashyap, has scored 8, 44 and 25 runs in the last three matches, totaling 77 runs this season. She has top-scored in two of the three matches so far and is one of the key batters for Uttarakhand Women at the top of the order. We back Kashyap to continue her good run of form and play a match-winning knock for her team.

Assam Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Bowlers

Rashmi Dey to be the top bowler for Assam Women

Rashmi Dey picked up four wickets in three matches this season and has been the top bowler for Assam Women in two of those matches. With her off-break bowling, she has kept the batters under check and has controlled the pace of the game in the middle overs, going at an economy of just under 3.5 runs per over. She is the best player to back to take wickets for Assam Women in this fixture.

Amisha Bahukhandi to be the Top Bowler for Uttarakhand Women

The slow left-arm spinner has been impeccable with her line and lengths this season and has reaped rewards, taking 8 wickets in three matches for her team. In all the three matches, Bahukhandi finished as the top bowler for Uttarakhand Women. On a track that favors the bowlers, we expect Bahukhandi to once again weave her magic with the ball and be amongst the wickets.