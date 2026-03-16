Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Match Prediction
BAR
90%
Chance of Winning
BIH
10%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Amrita Joseph led Baroda Women’s run charts in the 2024 season, having scored 206 runs in six innings.
- Preeti Kumari, Bihar Women’s opener, was their leading batter last season with 122 runs in five innings.
- Baroda Women have a 1-0 lead over Bihar Women in their head-to-head tally in the last three seasons.
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Chances of Winning
Baroda Women were a mighty powerful team in the last season, and it was rather unfortunate that they ended their campaign with a defeat in the quarter final against Uttarakhand Women. The former’s batters faltered badly as they managed to set up a meager 81-run stand. Their entire batting lineup was rendered ineffective and the bowlers had virtually nothing to work with. They did their best by toppling five wickets but it was not quite enough, owing to the ridiculously low target. In the end, they missed out on a semi-final appearance by a five-wicket margin.
On the other hand, Bihar Women’s campaign was far from ideal last season and they did not advance beyond the group stage, having lost to Punjab Women in the last outing. The Pragati Singh-led side batted first and piled on a measly 78 runs; Yashita Singh’s 25 and Apurva Kumari’s 22 were the only major contributions. Naturally, the chase was a piece of cake for Punjab Women who did not have to break a sweat in order to take an eight-wicket win.
- Baroda Women chance of winning - 90%
- Bihar Women chance of winning - 10%
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Betting Tips
Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal
Preeti Kumari and Apurva Kumari were the linchpin openers for Bihar Women in the previous season of the tournament but their partnership was rather erratic over the course of their campaign. In the last five fixtures, the duo added 18, 23, 0, 34 and 21 runs to the first wicket, and their lack of consistency puts them on the backfoot against Baroda Women’s bowlers.
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Toss Prediction
A total of ten T20Is have been hosted at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium so far where the teams batting and fielding first have a 5-5 scoreline. Nevertheless, the average first innings total of 167 is quite defendable at this venue, and that makes batting first the toss winner’s top choice for the next encounter, too.
Weather Report
A negligible 15% chance of rainfall is predicted at Mohali with sunny skies and a favorable maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Women Player List
Radha Yadav (c), Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Hani Patel, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gautami Naik
|
Batter
|
Amrita Joseph
|
Batter
|
Radha Yadav (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Jaya Mohite
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Shaikh
|
All-rounder
|
Hani Patel
|
Bowler
|
Kesha Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Pragya Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Nancy Patel
|
Bowler
|
Janki Rathod
|
Bowler
Baroda Women Team Form
Baroda Women were a force to be reckoned with and they are expected to come back stronger this season to redeem themselves after a quarter final exit in the previous season.
Bihar Women Player List
Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prity Kumari
|
Batter
|
Kumari Nishtha
|
Batter
|
Yashita Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Pragati Singh (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Aarya Seth
|
All-rounder
|
Anshu K P Gupta Apurva
|
Bowler
|
Komal Kumari
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Priti Bal Krishna Priya
|
Bowler
|
Tejeshwi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Rachna Singh
|
Bowler
|
Khushi Gupta
|
Bowler
Bihar Women Team Form
Bihar Women have their work cut out in all aspects given that they were completely off the mark in the last season.
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Head-to-Head
Baroda Women won their sole head-to-head encounter against Bihar Women in the last three seasons.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 1
Baroda Women - 1
Bihar Women - 0
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Betting Odds
Baroda Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women
During the 2024 season, Bihar Women had Prity Kumari and Apurva Kumari open for the team and in the last three matches of the competition, the pair secured totals of 18, 23 and 0 runs. Their counterparts at Baroda Women were not significantly better in this regard as Gautami Naik, Tanvir Shaikh and Pragya Rawat set up stands of 12, 19 and 22 runs in the last three outings. Although both sides have got their work cut out, the latter are favored to score a better first partnership than Bihar Women’s openers.
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, null
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bihar
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Best Batters
Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter
Amrita Joseph was Baroda Women’s top run scorer in the previous season of the tournament where she notched up 206 runs in six innings. She has a total of 415 runs in her T20 career thus far of 19 innings with an average of 24.41. She has three half-centuries under her belt and remains the top choice for the upcoming game.
Preeti Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter
Preeti Kumari emerged as the leading batter for Bihar Women last season where she amassed 122 runs in five innings. She has 145 runs in 14 innings, including one half-century, with an average of 13.18 which makes her the favorite against Baroda Women.
Baroda Women vs Bihar Women Best Bowlers
Hani Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler
Hani Patel led Baroda Women’s run charts in the previous tournament where she bagged ten wickets in seven innings. She was their leading bowler in the last game against Uttarakhand Women where she captured a three-wicket haul, and she has a total of 30 wickets in 35 innings. With an exceptional average of 17.77, she is expected to come out on top against Bihar Women.
Apurva Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler
In the last season of the tournament, Apurva Kumari emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Bihar Women with a total of seven wickets in six innings, including a three-wicket haul in the first game. She has 22 wickets in 26 innings and a bowling average of 19.82, making her the top contender for the next clash as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda Women
- Baroda Women to win @ 1.11 (Parimatch)
- Bihar Women to win @ 5.25 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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